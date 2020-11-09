IOC commissions 120th aviation fuel station at Darbhanga

Left Menu
"The inaugural refuelling was done for a SpiceJet flight to Delhi, thus marking the commencement of flight operations at the airport," the company said in a statement. IOC, which controls about 40 per cent of the fuel market in the country, was selected for developing a fuel farm facility at the airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2018.

Updated: 09-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:44 IST
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, on Monday said it has commissioned its 120th aviation fuel station at Darbhanga in Bihar. "The inaugural refuelling was done for a SpiceJet flight to Delhi, thus marking the commencement of flight operations at the airport," the company said in a statement.

IOC, which controls about 40 per cent of the fuel market in the country, was selected for developing a fuel farm facility at the airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2018. "IndianOil Aviation set up on-wheel Aviation Fuel Station (AFS) facilities on war footing to make the airport operational," it said adding permanent facilities are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

The company has positioned three refuellers at the airport to cater to the three daily flights scheduled currently. The passenger airport is operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and located at the outskirts of Darbhanga city in central Bihar.

The commissioning of the IndianOil AFS at Darbhanga is expected to boost air connectivity in the eastern part of the country, the statement said. IOC runs aviation refuelling facilities across the country - from the icy heights of Leh (the highest airport in the world at 10,682 feet) to the distant islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

It refuels over 2,000 flights daily, which is more than one aircraft per minute. IndianOil Aviation also caters to the fuel requirements of the Indian Defence Services, besides refuelling VVIP flights at all the airports and remove helipads/heli-bases across the country..

