Sanjay Malhotra takes over as CMD of REC

Sanjay Malhotra on Monday took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of REC, a company statement said. He was appointed for the post on November 5 by the Ministry of Power, it said. Malhotra is not inter-se related to any other director of the company, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:46 IST
Sanjay Malhotra takes over as CMD of REC

Sanjay Malhotra on Monday took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of REC, a company statement said. He was appointed for the post on November 5 by the Ministry of Power, it said.

Malhotra is not inter-se related to any other director of the company, the statement said. As per the declaration given by him, Malhotra is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Malhotra ,52, is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan Cadre. He was earlier posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power. He is a BTech in Computer Science & Engineering from IIT Kanpur and holds Masters in Public Policy from Princeton University. He has almost 31 years of experience in state and central governments and UNIDO in various capacities in sectors including power, finance, taxation, e-governance and mines. He has also served as Government Nominee Director on the Board of Power Grid Corporation of India..

