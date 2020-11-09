Left Menu
Maha minister assures wages, MSRTC unions make suicide claim

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staff unions on Monday claimed two employees had allegedly committed suicide as the state-run transporter hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown had not paid salaries on time. "Don't take an extreme step like suicide. The crisis that your family is going to face after suicide could be more severe than this temporary crisis," Parab had said at the press conference.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:51 IST
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staff unions on Monday claimed two employees had allegedly committed suicide as the state-run transporter hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown had not paid salaries on time. Incidentally, a few hours earlier, state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab had addressed a press conference announcing wage disbursal and had requested staff to not contemplate suicide however much the distress.

Union sources said an MSRTC conductor from Jalgaon and a driver from Ratnagiri hanged themselves on Monday morning and Sunday respectively with kin as well as staff WhatsApp groups claiming that lack of salaries had driven them to the extreme act. "Don't take an extreme step like suicide. The crisis that your family is going to face after suicide could be more severe than this temporary crisis," Parab had said at the press conference.

