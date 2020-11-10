Vedic Maths Forum India: Nurturing mental calculations through innovative teaching methods globally!

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV Media): The Vedic Maths Forum India, founded by Gaurav Tekriwal, has successfully completed 20 years in promoting Vedic Mathematics in India. Vedic Mathematics is a super-fast way of calculations wherein a student can calculate seemingly difficult maths problems like squares, cubes, percentages, fractions and even cube roots in a matter of seconds, just like Shakuntala Devi.

They are on a mission to shine the hidden potential of students by helping them to eliminate maths phobia and master maths completely with the help of Vedic Mathematics. Vedic Maths, founded by Bharati Krishna Tirthaji Maharaja, the erstwhile Shankaracharya of Puri, is a set of methods which saves time in an exam scenario. If you are someone who is preparing for competitive exams, maths is a vital part of your syllabus.

Through Vedic Maths, you will be able to solve lengthy calculations within fraction of seconds and also understand the intricacies in the way the number system works thereby strengthening your fundamentals. This will not just improve your speed and efficiency but also ensure that you save a lot of time during those vital hours of the examination. During one of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programs, PM Narendra Modi, advised students to study Vedic Maths to excel in competitive exams. He beautifully articulated that once someone learns the art of Vedic Maths, they become magicians in the field of mental calculations.

"Maths is a universal language. Just like Yoga and Ayurveda from India, Vedic Maths is a gift to the world, which is why I started advocating for it to ease the pain for students and make maths fun. Currently, we have an active network of over 300 plus teachers globally and The Vedic Maths Forum is present in 5 countries and 10 cities in India. We also provide online teaching of the subject in three languages 24x7 from a central location in Kolkata," said Gaurav Tekriwal, Founder, who has also been awarded by the Governor of the state of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathiji, for his contribution in the field of Vedic Mathematics (2016), commenting on their work. Tekriwal, an author and a seven time noted TED|TEDx speaker has been making headlines for taking Vedic Mathematics globally and reaching out to over 4 million people in India, South Africa, United States, Australia and UAE.

They have recently also started their Hindi language portal (https://vedicmathsindia.org/hi) for the Hindi speaking audiences and have garnered immense footfall from Northern India, specially Uttar Pradesh and the adjoining states during the COVID-19 lockdown. They even plan on extending this by starting vernacular medium portals for all different states of India by the end of March 2021. This would help them in reaching students from the remote corners of the country.

The Forum has four different courses namely: Vedic Maths for Students; Vedic Maths for teachers; Vedic Maths for Competitive Exams and school math tutoring. This shows the vast scope that every individual has to learn and crack codes like never before. Imagine sitting in a meeting, where you get past your dread and punch in 157 multiplied by 85 on your calculator, someone trained in Vedic Maths will tell you the answer -- 13,345. The Forum has also partnered with various government bodies under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, and has trained 7000 plus students and teachers in Silvassa and Imphal, Manipur. The Vedic Maths Forum India looks forward to partner with three more government bodies in India in the ongoing academic year under the same government initiative.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)