Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slips, yen regains lost ground after vaccine progress news

The dollar edged down slightly on Tuesday and the Japanese yen recovered some of the previous session's losses after news of progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine boosted risk appetite in global markets. U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Monday a large-scale clinical trial showed their vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:29 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips, yen regains lost ground after vaccine progress news
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar edged down slightly on Tuesday and the Japanese yen recovered some of the previous session's losses after news of progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine boosted risk appetite in global markets.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Monday a large-scale clinical trial showed their vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. The dollar -- which is considered to be a safe haven and so typically falls on positive news -- rose after the announcement, as investors quit their long positions in safe currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

The safe-haven Japanese yen tumbled to a 20-day low versus the dollar. But these moves eased on Tuesday, with the yen and franc clawing back some of their losses , as market participants tempered their initial pro-risk reaction, in light of uncertainty about how or when a vaccine could be rolled out.

"Following a euphoric market reaction such as that the question that now arises is whether it was justified or possibly exaggerated," wrote Commerzbank FX and EM analyst You-Na Park-Heger in a note to clients. "Even if the news of a vaccine could be a game changer, we urge caution, as the massive euphoria could be followed by some disenchantment," she said.

But Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said that despite the uncertainties "it is still an important step forward to exit the COVID crisis and provides a reminder not to bet against human ingenuity". "It supports our baseline assumption behind our FX Outlook that effective vaccines will be implemented next year," he added. "Further positive progress on vaccines will allow currencies which have been hit hard by the COVID crisis to continue to rebound."

At 0813 GMT, the dollar index was at 92.730, broadly flat on the day and up around 0.3% since Pfizer's announcement on Monday . The dollar has lost around 1.4% this month as Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election provided a major boost to market sentiment.

Euro-dollar was up around 0.1% at $1.18315, having fallen as the dollar strengthened in the previous session. The Australian dollar - seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite - was up just 0.1% versus the U.S. dollar as the boost from the vaccine news proved short-lived.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.2%, in its seventh consecutive session of gains. The Norwegian crown, which also benefited from the vaccine news, extended its gains versus the euro on Tuesday, up 0.3% on the day at 10.652.

China's offshore yuan, which has been gradually strengthening since May, hit new 2.5-year highs versus the U.S. dollar on Monday but eased some gains on Tuesday, up 0.3% on the day at 6.5970 at 0827 GMT. U.S. President Donald Trump plans to push ahead with legal challenges to the presidential election results and will hold a series of campaign-style rallies to build support.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Inflow in gold ETFs drop 35 pc to Rs 384 cr in Oct

Gold exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed an inflow of Rs 384 crore in October, a drop of 35 per cent from the preceding month, as investors are opting to invest money directly into equities. This also marked uninterrupted inflow for the se...

Landmines cleared from Falkland Islands 38 years after conflict

The final landmines on the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic have been cleared, Britain said on Tuesday, nearly 40 years after they were laid by Argentine forces when they seized the British territory. The removal of the mines meant th...

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 1 seat, Independent supported by BJP wins 1

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the by-election to the Wangoi seat, while Y Antas Khan, an Independent candidate supported by the saffron party bagged the Lilong seat in Manipur, officials said Tuesday. BJP candidates Paonam Brojen Sin...

WCR changes routes of eight trains due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan

The routes of eight trains in the Kota Division of West-Central Railway WCR have been diverted due to the ongoing Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan. A large number of people have stopped the rail route demanding reservation in jobs and educatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020