Rajasthan govt promoting local handicrafts, handloom products for Diwali gifting

Rajasthan Industries Department is promoting local handicrafts and handloom products as gift items for Diwali. Along with promotional activities to encourage the public for giving preference to local handicrafts as gifts for the festival, the department has written to business and trade groups asking for their support, an official statement said.

The department is also offering discount on purchase of handicraft items from select stores of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited, it added. "There are more than 4 lakh handicrafts unit in Rajasthan and many of them have been adversely impacted by COVID scenario and providing support to the artisans has emerged as one of the top priorities for the Industries Department," Archana Singh, Commissioner of Industries, Government of Rajasthan, said.

The buyers may also choose handmade products of artists of state and national fame, she added..