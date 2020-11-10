MP bypolls: ministers Prabhuram Choudhary, Bisahulal Singh win

Madhya Pradesh health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary on Tuesday won Assembly bypoll from Sanchi in the state by 63,809 votes, defeating Congress' Madanlal Choudhary, an official said. Another minister, senior tribal leader Bisahulal Singh won from Anuppur with a margin of 34,864 by defeating Congress' Vishwanath Singh.

Both Choudhary and Bisahulal Singh had left the Congress in March this year. Choudhary got 1,16,577 votes while his Congress rival bagged 52,768 votes in Sanchi.

In Anuppur, Bisahulal Singh got 75,600 votes while his Congress opponent bagged 40,736 votes, the official said. PTI MAS KRK KRK