Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI imposes Rs 50 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on state-run Central Bank of India for non-compliance with its directions on disbursal of some housing loans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:38 IST
RBI imposes Rs 50 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on state-run Central Bank of India for non-compliance with its directions on disbursal of some housing loans. "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated November 10, 2020, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 50 lakh" on the bank for non-compliance with certain provisions contained in the circular on 'Housing Sector- Innovative Housing Loan Products - Upfront disbursal of housing loans' dated September 3, 2013, it said in a statement. Giving details, it said an off-site examination of the records pertaining to some housing loans disbursed by the bank was conducted by RBI. The examination and related documents revealed non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI, it said. A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the directions. "After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearings and examination of additional submissions, RBI concluded that the charges of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," RBI said. RBI, however, added the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...

China cannot be separated from world: Xi

China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development as both need each other for prosperity, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday as he highlighted the new development model being pursued by the worlds second-largest economy. X...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020