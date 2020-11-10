Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orange and subsidiaries announce commissioning and commercial launch of Djoliba

Djoliba is the first unified superfast broadband network that provides seamless connectivity, with better availability thanks to network redundancy and security, and excellent quality of service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:44 IST
Orange and subsidiaries announce commissioning and commercial launch of Djoliba
Thanks to Djoliba, Orange meets the needs of companies and telecoms players in West Africa, to serve a potential 330 million inhabitants. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

At the AfricaTech Festival (bit.ly/38vk886) international trade fair, Orange (Orange.com) and its subsidiaries announced the commissioning and commercial launch of Djoliba, the first pan-African backbone. This infrastructure is based on a terrestrial fibre optic network, coupled with undersea cables, offering secure connectivity abroad from West Africa. This investment aims to support the digital ecosystem and meets the growing needs for connectivity in the region.

Djoliba is the first unified superfast broadband network that provides seamless connectivity, with better availability thanks to network redundancy and security, and excellent quality of service. Operated and maintained from Dakar for greater efficiency, responsiveness and proximity, it has a dedicated supervision centre.

This new backbone covers 8 countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal. Natively interconnected with the domestic networks within the countries, this broad coverage will generalise access to connectivity for operators and companies.

Until now, telecommunications networks in West Africa were built inside each country, up to its borders: there was no cross-border network. To provide service between two capitals, operators had to integrate the offers of several providers and join several different networks which were interconnected at the borders. This new network is a true innovation that simplifies the interconnection processes between countries.

Djoliba is the first network that offers complete security in West Africa with more than 10,000 km of terrestrial fibre optic network, coupled with 10,000 km of undersea cables, superfast broadband provision (up to 100 Gbit/s) and a 99.99% availability rate. This network covers 16 points of presence with a grid of nearly 155 technical sites and connects 300 points of presence in Europe, America and Asia.

It is based on Orange's Tier 1 network and therefore provides a seamless connection to the Group's international networks.

By using the Djoliba network's superfast broadband transmission, the network's new customers will be able to access the Group's platforms and benefit from the whole range of offers marketed by Orange in Africa: IP transit, mobile service platforms, hosting in Orange datacentres in Africa, VPN, etc.

Thanks to Djoliba, Orange meets the needs of companies and telecoms players in West Africa, to serve a potential 330 million inhabitants. This network is a key factor of future internet growth in West Africa because it will promote fair access to digital technology between West African countries and help stimulate the countries' digital economy.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa: "Orange is actively contributing to the development of undersea and terrestrial infrastructure which enable the African continent's digital transformation, by investing 1 billion euros each year. With Djoliba, local populations will be able to access healthcare or educational services more easily, as well as the applications offered by cloud computing. Development of access to digital technology is a key challenge for Africa and I would like to congratulate our teams in all the countries for their remarkable work that has enabled the Djoliba project to come to fruition."

Jérôme Barré, CEO Orange Wholesale & International Networks: "With Djoliba, Orange is once again confirming its expertise and leadership in the deployment and operation of international terrestrial and undersea networks. Consequently, all the operators, companies and institutions in West Africa now benefit from seamless connectivity that is open to the whole world, thanks to a single customer point of contact and unparalleled service availability. Djoliba is the fruit of a group effort, and thanks to a fully mobilised cross-functional team, we have been able to meet this sizeable challenge. This human adventure illustrates the Orange Group's strength, both due to its local presence through its subsidiaries and its capacity to build shared international assets."

Orange is currently present in 18 African countries and has more than 120 million customers. The Group is continuing its investment on the continent to offer reliable, secure and high-quality connectivity, and contribute to the populations' digital inclusion.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel agrees with Biden on importance of transatlantic cooperation - spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by telephone on Tuesday and they agreed on the importance of the transatlantic partnership, her spokesman said.She congratulated him and Vice President-designate Kamala...

BioNTech to price vaccine below market rates, differentiate between regions

BioNTech, first in the race to disclose interim data from a large-scale trial showing a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to price the two-shot regimen below typical market rates and would differentiate pricing between countrie...

Belgian undertaker buries almost only COVID victims as second wave hits the country

In a small town south of Brussels, funeral director Stephane Geeurickx says almost all the dead he has buried in the last weeks died of COVID-19, which was not the case when the pandemic first took hold.Belgium, a country of 11 million, is ...

Soccer-Coudet leaves Brazilian league leaders to join Celta

Argentine Eduardo Coudet is the new coach of La Liga side Celta Vigo after leaving Brazilian league leaders Internacional. Coudet, 46, succeeds Oscar Garcia, who became the first La Liga manager to be sacked this season when he was let go o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020