Mumbai, Nov 11, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on November 10, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$35,758.93 E. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,19,891.07 RESERVE POSITION@ G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:34 IST
Money Market Operations as on November 10, 2020 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Avge Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,33,278.38 3.01 1.00-3.50 I. Call Money 7,359.96 3.13 1.80-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,27,385.75 3.00 2.85-3.05 III. Market Repo 97,782.67 3.00 1.00-3.15 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 750.00 3.28 3.20-3.50 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 262.99 3.14 2.55-3.45 II. Term Money@@ 200.00 - 3.35-3.60 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Tue, 10/11/2020 1 Wed, 11/11/2020 6,70,096.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Tue, 10/11/2020 1 Wed, 11/11/2020 1.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,70,095.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$35,758.93 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,50,203.93 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,19,891.07 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 10/11/2020 4,25,036.07 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 20/11/2020 4,34,428.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 10/11/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 23/10/2020 7,57,629.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction. .

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. . @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. .

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. . & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020. .

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015. . * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. .

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020. . ------------------ PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

