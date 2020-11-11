Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radiance Renewables engages Prescinto to monitor its solar assets

Clean energy solution firm Radiance Renewables has roped in data platform Prescinto as software partner to monitor its solar asset portfolio performance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:18 IST
Radiance Renewables engages Prescinto to monitor its solar assets
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Clean energy solution firm Radiance Renewables has roped in data platform Prescinto as software partner to monitor its solar asset portfolio performance. Radiance Renewables -- cost-efficient renewable energy solutions provider for commercial, industrial and residential customers -- will be leveraging Prescinto as its primary monitoring and performance analytics software partner, the data platform said in a statement.

Prescinto will provide an enterprise-level software to Radiance Renewables that will collect renewable energy plant data, apply data science models to identify causes of under-performance and suggest work-orders to the plant crew to rectify problems and increase generation, it added. By aggregating all project data on a single analytics platform, Prescinto will help Radiance improve productivity, quality and consistency of their asset management process. "We have chosen Prescinto to be our Digital Partner for our solar asset portfolio that we intend to expand aggressively in the coming 2-3 years," Amit Kumar Mittal, SVP & Head of Operations at Radiance Renewables, said.

Puneet Jaggi, Founder and CEO at Prescinto said that while the industry is at the data capture and visualisation stage, Prescinto provides actionable intelligence to improve the generation and RoI based on advanced analytics and Big Data. Prescinto conducts root cause analysis on generation loss and provides actionable intelligence to improve generation resulting in higher RoI (return on investment) for plant operators/owners.

The platform also provides a unified interface, Computerised Maintenance & Management System (CMMS), for capturing status on action items, accessing document repository and capturing non-sensor data points.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills sister-in-law, surrenders to police

A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his sister-in-law to death over a dispute and then surrendered to police in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.According to po...

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for USD 45 mn

Indias flagship overseas firm ONGC Videsh Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Australian firm FAR Ltds stake in the USD 4.2-billion Sangomar oil project off Senegals shore for USD 45 million. This is the first acquisition by OVL, ...

Soccer-Corica confident Sydney can make ACL impact

Steve Corica believes his Sydney FC players can put aside the uncertainty over whether they would travel to Qatar to resume their Asian Champions League campaign as the Australian champions set their sights on a place in the knockout rounds...

Slice raises Rs 39 cr in debt funding

Fintech platform Slice on Wednesday said it has received Rs 39 crore in debt funding from multiple financial institutions including Vivriti Capital, Northern Arc Capital and InCred Financial Services. Growth Source Financial Technologies, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020