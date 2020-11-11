Polycab India Launches Polycab Purocoat, India's First Antivirus Ceiling Fans

The fans are launched under Polycab’s Purocoat Antivirus Range Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ⦁ Purocoat Antivirus Fans are India’s first range of ceiling fans equipped with Nanova Hygiene+TM coating technology, an anti-microbial surface coating that repels and neutralizes virus, microbes and other deadly pathogens ⦁ The MRP of these fans starts from Rs. 3370 to Rs. 3920 and is available in variety of designs and colours to choose from - Polycab Eleganz Floral, Eleganz D’Ziner, Eleganz, India Glory, Crystal, Regalia, Ambiance and Woodart ranges In today’s context, there has been an emerging trend of general health and awareness among customers. With an aim to supplement a Healthy Living, Polycab India Limited, one of the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and a fast-growing player in the FMEG space, launched Purocoat Antivirus Fans, India’s first anti-virus ceiling fan. These anti-virus fans are manufactured with Nanova Hygiene+TM Technology under its Purocoat Antivirus Range. Polycab Purocoat Antivirus fans are available at MRP of Rs. 3370 to Rs. 3920 in variety of designs and colours for customers to choose as per their preference – The range includes Eleganz Floral, Eleganz D’Ziner, Eleganz, India Glory, Crystal, Regalia, Ambiance and Woodart. The nanova coating on these fans also increases the life span, making them durable and last longer compared to regular fans.

The Polycab’s Purocoat Antivirus Range of products have been tested in third party labs and it has been found that “Purocoat Antivirus Fans”, through the Nanova Hygiene+TM Technology, are capable of neutralizing the contaminating microorganisms/germs like bacteria, virus etc. This range of fans are BTS certified, which is one of the most prominent quality testing certification for Antimicrobial Testing. Speaking about the launch of these unique range of fans, Manoj Verma, Executive President and Chief Operating Officer, Polycab India Ltd. said, “In today’s context Health has become our primary concern & customers are looking for healthy solutions. We at Polycab understand the need about consumer’s consciousness striving to keep home clean and safe. There is always threat at the back of our minds about the germs lurking around us which could pose an imminent threat to our health and well-being. Polycab’s PuroCoat Antivirus Fans is a proposition from the company about the relentlessly efforts towards innovations in products and experience we can offer customers, to bring about a positive difference in their living. Every design reflects the evolving needs of the time and Polycab’s commitment to fulfill them." Manoj Verma further added, “To cater to a diverse range of customers, the fan will be available at over 30,000 retail outlets across India and will also be available on e-commerce shopping portals.” Some of the key features of the Polycab PuroCoat ceiling fans are: ⦁ Anti Virus - Viruses coming in contact with coated surface of these Polycab’s PuroCoat fans don’t stand a chance. The bioactive nanoparticles present in the Fan’s coating effectively deactivates >99%* viruses.

⦁ Anti Germs - Special nano active molecules present in the fan’s coating restricts the growth of bacteria (>99%*) that comes in contact with the coated surface of these fans. ⦁ Anti Dust - The advanced highly cross-linked nanocoating equipped with hydrophobic (water) and oleophobic (oil) repellent properties and which makes Purocoat fans are non-stick to dust and easy to clean ⦁ Anti-Rust - Due to its high cross-linking density and presence of nano-domain in the coating backbone gives excellent chemical resistant (anti-corrosion) properties and prevents the corrosion of the fan especially the blade edges.

*This is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices etc. *Our claim is based on certifications and test reports from third party Labs. Kindly visit our website to see these certifications.

*Claim not applicable to coronavirus (COVID-19). About Polycab India Limited Polycab India Limited (PIL) is a leading Electricals brand with over Rs. 88 billion revenue. PIL is the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and a fast-growing player in the FMEG space. PIL manufactures and sells various types of cables, wires, electric fans, LED lighting and luminaires, switches and switchgears, solar products, pumps and conduits and accessories. Polycab caters to various public and private institutions across a diverse set of industries, as well as retail customers through its B2C business. PIL has a strong Pan-India distribution network of over 3,650+ authorized dealers and distributors who in turn cater to over 137,000+ retail outlets. Business operations are managed through a corporate office, 4 regional offices, 15 local offices across India and 30 warehouses located across the nation. PIL owns 25 manufacturing facilities, including a joint venture, located across the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and District of Daman. PIL puts strong emphasis backward integration of its manufacturing process and building in-house research and development ‘R&D’ capabilities to adhere to various national and international quality certifications. PIL has also exported goods to over 40 countries in past few years.

