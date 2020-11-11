Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travellers ready to step out; uptick in bookings for domestic, leisure destinations: OYO

According to data from global hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes, after staying homebound for months, leisure travel is on the rise this Diwali, and Indians are preferring inter-state road trips and beach destinations. According to OYO's booking trends, Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Varanasi top the charts as the most popular leisure destinations among travellers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:25 IST
Travellers ready to step out; uptick in bookings for domestic, leisure destinations: OYO

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) As India gradually unlocks, more and more people are now ready to step out to explore domestic destinations, and as per OYO's Diwali booking trends, Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Varanasi are among the top tourist spots. According to data from global hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes, after staying homebound for months, leisure travel is on the rise this Diwali, and Indians are preferring inter-state road trips and beach destinations.

According to OYO's booking trends, Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Varanasi top the charts as the most popular leisure destinations among travellers. The data further highlights Jaipur to be the most popular choice among travellers across north India, with an influx of tourists from nearby cities like Delhi-NCR and Lucknow.

Across south India, travellers from Chennai and Bengaluru are heading out on road trips to Kochi in Kerala. Goa, the country's beach capital, is attracting travellers from across the country, it said.

Majority of bookings are from Pune, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it added. The data for booking trends have been taken from OYO platforms, whereas consumer survey insights from the company's internal consumer survey with a sample size of over 2,000 respondents has also been considered.

The Diwali booking timeline is from November 1-7 with a booking for November 14-16, the company said. "The festive season combined with gradual unlocks has resulted in a surge in leisure travel since September. As per our Diwali booking trends, with social distancing becoming a way of life and people opting for safer travel options, road trips are here to stay, therefore, leading to an increase in inter-state travel this year," Harshit Vyas, SVP and COO - Franchise Business, OYO India and South Asia, said.

Leisure destinations will continue gaining momentum in the coming months with rising consumer optimism for travel, he added. Yatish Jain, Head of Online Revenue and Marketing, South Asia - OYO Hotels & Homes said, "Rising optimism among travellers across India this holiday season is a welcome change for the tourism and hospitality ecosystem.

"As per our consumer use cases, 57 per cent of respondents wish to travel for leisure, with about 61 per cent respondents stating that they had already decided the destination for their coming vacation." This is a testament to the steady comeback of travel in the next few months, however, while doing so, 67 per cent of these consumers are also seeking safe stays, he observed. "To further put things in perspective, as per our Diwali booking trends, we're happy to share that, we're witnessing the intent to book is at almost 100 per cent levels as compared to pre-Covid for consumers visiting on the OYO platform and the traffic is at over 50 per cent," Jain added.

As per OYO's booking data, leisure cities like Shimla, Manali, Munnar, Ooty and Gangtok, which didn't enjoy high demand compared to other tourist hotspots during pre-COVID days, are now increasingly showing positive signs of rising bookings since September. In Shimla, OYO observed a whopping 280 per cent month-on-month growth in bookings for September, it added.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...

'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said if the State targets individuals then they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them and asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting personal lib...

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended SeptemberThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the y...

NDA to form new govt in Bihar next week with Nitish back as CM

With the NDA getting a comfortable majority in the Bihar assembly, all eyes are now on the formation of the next government which will likely be sworn in soon after the Diwali festivities get over later this week, informed sources said here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020