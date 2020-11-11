Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI searches many locations in two bank fraud cases

The second case in which the CBI carried out searches pertains to Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd and its senior executives for allegedly cheating non-banking finance company IFCI to the tune of Rs 11.77 crore. It is alleged that the company fraudulently got sanctioned factoring facility for Rs. 15 crore (approx) from IFCI factors and availed an amount of Rs eight crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:30 IST
CBI searches many locations in two bank fraud cases

The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in two separate cases pertaining to alleged bank fraud, officials said.  The CBI has booked a co-operative society -- Surat Mandvi Vibhag Sahkari Krishi Udyog Mandli Ltd -- and its then 17 office bearers/Directors for allegedly cheating the Union Bank of India during the period 2013-15 by diverting loan funds resulting in a loss of Rs 42.30 crore to the bank, they said. "It was further alleged that Union Bank of India, Palod Branch, Taluka Mangrol, Surat had sanctioned loans worth Rs 40 crore under Union Green Card Scheme in the names of 1728 farmer members of the said company/society and the said loan amount was disbursed into the current account of said company/society, which did not further distribute the said amounts/equivalent raw materials to the farmers," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency carried out searches at five locations including the offices and residences of the accused in Surat. The second case in which the CBI carried out searches pertains to Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd and its senior executives for allegedly cheating non-banking finance company IFCI to the tune of Rs 11.77 crore.

It is alleged that the company fraudulently got sanctioned factoring facility for Rs. 15 crore (approx) from IFCI factors and availed an amount of Rs eight crore.  The company allegedly submitted false and forged documents in respect of two immovable properties as mortgage in IFCI carrying wrong valuation report of the valuer and false title report. The CBI said the accused executives allegedly entered in a criminal conspiracy with IFCI public servants defrauding the IFCI Ltd. to the tune of Rs. 11.77 crore.

The agency carried out searches at the residential and office premises of the accused including at Hyderabad, Eluru, Rajam and Bengaluru which led to recovery of several incriminating documents, the CBI spokesperson said..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People have rejected religious agenda in Bihar: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday said ballot papers should be used in elections as people have no faith in the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs. He also hailed RJDs Tejashwi Yadav for putting up a good fight in...

Global NCAP gives zero rating to Maruti S-Presso for adult safety

New Delhi, Nov 11 PTI&#160;Vehicle safety group Global NCAP on Wednesday said it has given zero star for safety to Maruti Suzukis entry level model S-Presso for adult occupant protection, a finding which the company derided saying that it c...

Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic growth strategy on Wednesday based on stability, lower inflation and international investment, an abrupt shift in rhetorical gears that sparked an rally of up to 4 by the lira.Erdogan ...

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020