China's Alibaba says post-COVID Singles' Day sales hit $74 bln

China's Alibaba says post-COVID Singles' Day sales hit $74 blnReuters | Hangzhou | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST
China's Alibaba said on Wednesday orders on its e-commerce platforms during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza hit a record 498.2 billion yuan ($75.1 billion).
The world's biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spanned four main days this year. ($1 = 6.6301 Chinese yuan renminbi) (edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
