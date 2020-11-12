Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold vaccine-driven gains after U.S. defensive shift

Stocks in Asia were set to continue their gains on Thursday, buoyed again by continued global stimulus efforts and hopes of a coronavirus vaccine. Australian S&P/ASX 200 shares rose 0.29% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.56%.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 05:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold vaccine-driven gains after U.S. defensive shift

Stocks in Asia were set to continue their gains on Thursday, buoyed again by continued global stimulus efforts and hopes of a coronavirus vaccine.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 shares rose 0.29% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.56%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.01% higher. The gains in Asia came after a mixed performance for U.S. stocks. The Nasdaq closed up 2% on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress and the likely timing of an economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.29 points, or 0.08%, to 29,397.63 and the S&P 500 gained 27.13 points, or 0.77%, to 3,572.66. The momentum of vaccine hopes and encouraging comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on continued economic support boosted European shares higher for the third straight session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.08% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.05%. The U.S. dollar rose and the safe-haven yen weakened again on Wednesday as markets continued to adjust to higher interest rates and prospects for economic growth.

The Australian dollar was flat versus the greenback at$0.728. The New Zealand dollar was also muted in early trading after it soared on Wednesday to its strongest in a year and a half as traders scaled back bets that the central bank there would move to negative interest rates.

"We continue to recommend positioning for a 'great hawkish shift' from the (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) - as it gradually shifts its stance away from the most dovish central bank in the G10 to a more balanced approach emphasizing 'lower for longer,'" Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note Thursday The euro fell to its lowest level against the dollar in a week as yields on U.S. bonds rose compared with those on European bonds.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day after the yield of benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries on Tuesday reached the highest level since March. Global oil benchmark Brent rose on Wednesday, briefly touching a more than two-month high above $45 a barrel on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine that could boost demand and later pulling back as concerns about rising cases overtook bullish news.

"Crude markets remain torn by the bleak near-term picture with curfews, closures and shutdowns becoming more widespread across the U.S. and Europe; and the medium-term picture where vaccines may bring a return to more normal conditions," Westpac analysts for Australia and New Zealand wrote in a note Thursday. Spot gold was flat at around $1,865.06 an ounce.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon Vamco lashes main Philippine island, kills one

Typhoon Vamco soaked and lashed provinces in the Philippines main Luzon island overnight, killing one person while three more are missing, the local disaster agency said on Thursday. Vamco, with maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour 96...

Brazil says Chinese vaccine trial can resume after suspension

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Wednesday allowed resumption of late-stage Brazilian clinical trials for Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, which had been suspended due to a study subjects death that was registered in Sao Paulo as a suicide...

Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 11, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local i...

Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-U.S. ties

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the phone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a free and open Indo-Pacific.Biden said that he looks forward to st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020