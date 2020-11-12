Left Menu
Bengaluru civic body hints at imposing restrictions on New Year celebrations

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body on Thursday hinted at imposing restrictions on new year celebrations in the city by limiting it to homes, in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:43 IST
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body on Thursday hinted at imposing restrictions on new year celebrations in the city by limiting it to homes, in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. "When we look at new year's eve celebrations during the previous years, there cannot be social distancing as lots of people gather, given the current situation it will be good if we impose restrictions," BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the number of COVID- 19 cases is on the decline in Bengaluru, and during this period if we allow celebrations, if people gather without masks and without maintaining social distancing, there will be concern about further spread of infection. So our recommendation is that celebrations be held in a simple way at homes, he added.

Large number of people, especially youth throng the city's prime commercial hub-- M G Road and Brigade road -- on December 31 night road to usher in the New Year every year. BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said, "During COVID-19 situation how can new year be celebrated while ensuring that public health is not affected.. We will discuss it and take a decision." PTI KSU ROH ROH

