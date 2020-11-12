Left Menu
Development News Edition

BlackSoil raises Rs 110 cr in first closing of BICF

The funds were raised primarily from family offices and high net worth individuals (HNIs) despite tough market conditions especially considering the pandemic, a statement said. The fund will use the capital to a differentiated credit strategy comprising venture and structured debt, and target startups/companies across mid and growth stages, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:18 IST
BlackSoil raises Rs 110 cr in first closing of BICF

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil on Thursday said it has raised Rs 110 crore in the first close of its Rs 350 crore-BlackSoil India Credit Fund (BICF). The funds were raised primarily from family offices and high net worth individuals (HNIs) despite tough market conditions especially considering the pandemic, a statement said.

The fund will use the capital to a differentiated credit strategy comprising venture and structured debt, and target startups/companies across mid and growth stages, it added. The fund aims to raise a total of Rs 350 crore and complete over 30 deals with an average cheque size of Rs 10-20 crore per investment, the statement said.

This is the third AIF to be launched by BlackSoil after raising Rs 480 crore in the first two AIFs that were focused on the real estate credit asset class. Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) refers to a fund established or incorporated in India which is a privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors.

While the latest fund is sector agnostic, BlackSoil will specifically look at companies with a strong cash flow and those that are Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) positive or reasonably on that trajectory, the statement said. "We are seeing a strong pipeline of startups across technology, healthcare, enterprise and consumer segments with a need to finance their growing businesses, which will continue to grow in the coming years," BlackSoil co-founder Ankur Bansal said.

BlackSoil - through its NBFC arm (BlackSoil Capital) - has deployed Rs 950 crore over four years across over 70 transactions in companies like Oyo Rooms, Zetwerk, Spinny, Purplle, Koye Pharma, EarlySalary, LetsTransport, IndustryBuying and iNurture etc, he added..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Prisons staff, TN Special Police personnel donate plasma

Delhi Prisons staff and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, which carries out security duty at Tihar Jail, who have recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma here on Thursday, jail officials said. Director General Delhi Prisons Sandee...

English COVID infections doubled in October - Imperial College study

English COVID-19 infections rose sharply in October with double the number of cases reported by the end of the month compared to the beginning ahead of the reintroduction of a national lockdown, a large study said on Thursday.The study, led...

33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next...

CAI sets up 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon

The Cotton Association of India CAI on Thursday said it inaugurated its 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to provide reliable and timely cotton testing facilities locally. CAI has one of the largest network...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020