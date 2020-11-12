Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax on fuels hiked in Nagaland

The tax revision has been done in exercise of powers conferred by the Nagaland (Sale of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act 1967, he said. Opposition Naga Peoples Front has criticised the decision of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in the state to enhance the tax levied on petrol and diesel prices.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:48 IST
Tax on fuels hiked in Nagaland

The Nagaland government has hiked tax on diesel, petrol and other motor spirit from Thursday, an official notification said. Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen said in the notification that the tax on diesel has been hiked from the existing 14.5 per cent to 17.50 per cent or Rs 11.08 per litre, whichever is higher.

Tax on petrol and other motor spirits has been increased from 25 per cent to 29.80 per cent or Rs 18.26, whichever is higher, the notification said. The tax revision has been done in exercise of powers conferred by the Nagaland (Sale of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act 1967, he said.

Opposition Naga Peoples Front has criticised the decision of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in the state to enhance the tax levied on petrol and diesel prices. "When the PDA government's formula to raise money from the public through COVID-cess was withdrawn after it was rejected by Naga people, the government has come up with a new way to pump money from the public," a release issued by the NPF said.

The NPF attacked the state government over the steep hike in the fuel prices, terming it as a "cruel decision", since people are already reeling under the economic hardship caused by the pandemic. The NPF urged the government to roll back the hike in fuel prices "before it becomes too late to control its impact on a beleaguered and stressed society", the release said.

The Nagaland government had imposed a COVID-19 cess of Rs 5 on per litre of diesel and Rs 6 on per litre of petrol and other motor spirits from April 28 to utilise the amount for tackling the COVID-19 crisis. However, following stiff opposition from political parties, tribal organisations and apex students' body, the state government decided to revoke the COVID-19 cess on September 23.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm registers 2x growth in digital gold

Fintech major Paytm on Thursday said it has recorded 2x growth in the digital gold transactions during the last six months with average order value going up by 60 per cent. The company has also announced the launch of its high-value transac...

House Speaker Pelosi says Democrat Biden will be 'just fine' in U.S. presidential transition

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence in the U.S. presidential transition on Thursday and said Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be just fine.He knows the territory. So hes going to be just fine in the t...

Eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, killed in Sinai helicopter crash

A helicopter with the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in the Egyptian Sinai crashed on Thursday near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing eight members of the peacekeeper force, the MFO said. Those killed were six Amer...

EXPLAINER-Shot in the dark: Early COVID-19 vaccine efficacy explained

This week has seen a flurry of good news from COVID-19 vaccine developers, with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE trumpeting early data indicating their mRNA candidate is more than 90 effective.A Russian project came out a day later, touting 92 e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020