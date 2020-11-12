Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q2 net down 81 pc to Rs 15 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said, "Execution has picked up significantly across all geographies and we have also commenced construction at the project sites which we had recently won." The firm's current operational efficiency is more than 90 per cent and is poised to reach pre-COVID levels in Q4 FY21, subject to no lockdowns in geographies where projects are under execution, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:38 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar Q2 net down 81 pc to Rs 15 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Thursday reported an 81 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended September. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 79.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,375.94 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,265.65 crore in the year-ago period. The company is primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solutions for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of solar power projects.  It had order inflows of Rs 5,696 crore in H1 FY21, which is 124 per cent of the restated order book for FY20, despite the testing times on account of COVID-19, it said. Sterling and Wilson Solar's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said, "Execution has picked up significantly across all geographies and we have also commenced construction at the project sites which we had recently won." The firm's current operational efficiency is more than 90 per cent and is poised to reach pre-COVID levels in Q4 FY21, subject to no lockdowns in geographies where projects are under execution, he added. "Post entering the major solar markets of Australia and Americas a few years ago, we have today established ourselves as one of the leading solar EPC players, executing projects for some of the leading global Independent Power Producers (IPPs). "Our strategy to expand our operations in these markets continues to bear fruits, as in Q2FY21 we have booked additional order inflows for adding capacity of 415 MWp worth Rs 2,063 crores," Ogra said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse.Ho...

Armenia says airspace still open to civil aircraft

Armenias airspace remains open to civil aircraft, the Civil Aviation Committee head said on Thursday, denying a report by Russias Interfax news agency that Armenia had declared a no-fly zone over its territory and Nagorno-Karabakh.Armenia, ...

Pak court strikes down graft case against PM Khan’s confidant, family of PML-N’s Shahbaz

A Pakistani court on Thursday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency from taking action against Prime Minister Imran Khans friend Jehangir Tareen and the family of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in a sugar scam worth over Rs 400 billion. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020