Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester United posts 20% drop in quarterly revenue

Manchester United Plc reported nearly a 20% fall in first-quarter revenue late on Thursday, as it continued to lose out on ticket sales from fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus crisis. The company was expected to report results on Friday, but the statement, dated Nov. 13, was released a day in advance. (https://bit.ly/3eREc5C) ($1 = 0.7624 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 00:17 IST
Manchester United posts 20% drop in quarterly revenue

Manchester United Plc reported nearly a 20% fall in first-quarter revenue late on Thursday, as it continued to lose out on ticket sales from fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company was expected to report results on Friday, but the statement, dated Nov. 13, was released a day in advance. Manchester United did not immediately respond for comment.

The club said loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 30.3 million pounds ($39.74 million) and revenue was 109 million pounds. (https://bit.ly/3eREc5C) ($1 = 0.7624 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Macron hails chance to "make our planet great again" after Biden win

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the prospect of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rejoining the Paris climate accord, saying countries now had a chance to make our planet great again. His comments follow those of other le...

Storm Eta drenches Tampa Bay, threatens more flooding as it moves offshore

Tropical Storm Eta drenched Floridas west coast on Thursday after making landfall north of Tampa Bay with 50 mile-per-hour 80 kph winds, but the system weakened slightly as it moved across the northeastern part of the state and into the Atl...

ECB to adjust monetary stimulus over weak activity, inflation - Villeroy

The European Central Bank will recalibrate its monetary stimulus next month in light of weak inflation and economic activity, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday. We watch inflation and activity of course, they are ...

Motor racing-Hamilton hails W Series tie-up with Formula One from 2021

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton called for more women in motorsport after the all-female W Series announced on Thursday it will be supporting Formula One at eight grands prix next season. There are no female drivers in Formula One, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020