Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street falls, Treasury yields drop along with investor risk appetite

"And the acceleration of new cases seems to be raising the idea that more stringent lockdowns are going to be necessary." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.7 points, or 1.34%, to 29,004.93, the S&P 500 lost 43.66 points, or 1.22%, to 3,529 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.09 points, or 0.71%, to 11,702.34. A surge in new coronavirus infections prompted a retreat of European shares away from eight-month highs, with banks leading the decline, as hopes waned for a quick economic rebound.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 01:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street falls, Treasury yields drop along with investor risk appetite

Wall Street sank and U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as euphoria over a potential COVID-19 vaccine faded in the face of spiking infections and threat of a new round of economic restrictions to contain the pandemic. The sell-off was broad, with economically-sensitive cyclical stocks, which rallied on Monday and Tuesday, suffering the deepest losses.

On Monday, Pfizer Inc announced the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it developed with German partner BioNTech SE appears to be 90% effective at preventing infection, news that sent equity markets surging worldwide. But new coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere are reaching record levels and tightening economic restrictions to contain the spread has dampened the prospect of a quick end to the global health crisis.

"Earlier this week, it was 'a vaccine is here,' but today the trading seems to be 'the vaccine might not be here for a while,'" said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "And the acceleration of new cases seems to be raising the idea that more stringent lockdowns are going to be necessary." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.7 points, or 1.34%, to 29,004.93, the S&P 500 lost 43.66 points, or 1.22%, to 3,529 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.09 points, or 0.71%, to 11,702.34.

A surge in new coronavirus infections prompted a retreat of European shares away from eight-month highs, with banks leading the decline, as hopes waned for a quick economic rebound. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.88% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.78%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.18%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.12% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.68%. U.S. Treasury yields, which can be viewed as a gauge of risk appetite, slumped amid the risk-off mood and hit session lows following a tweet from Bloomberg that the Trump administration was backing away from stimulus talks.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 30/32 in price to yield 0.8897%, from 0.989% late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond last rose 73/32 in price to yield 1.6572%, from 1.76% late on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices reversed early gains, snapping a three-day rally on growing doubts over a near-term demand recovery. U.S. crude fell 0.80% to settle at $41.12 per barrel, while Brent settled at $43.53 per barrel, down 0.62% on the day.

The dollar was slightly down against a basket of currencies, reflecting oscillating sentiment between vaccine hopes and coronavirus worries. The dollar index fell 0.07%, with the euro up 0.23% to $1.1804.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.27% versus the greenback at 105.15 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.311, down 0.84% on the day. Risk-off sentiment attracted investors back to gold, which continued to recover some ground that the safe-haven metal lost in Monday's plunge.

Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,876.61 an ounce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration unveils move to crack down on U.S. investments in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, ramping up pressure on Beijing after the U.S. election. The...

Athletics-Integrity Unit appeals decision to clear world champion Eid Naser

The Athletics Integrity Unit AIU has appealed against a decision to clear world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser of committing an anti-doping violation by missing out-of-competition tests, it said on Thursday. The global athletics watchd...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

A U.S. judge dismissed on Thursday a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps re-election campaign against CNN over its publication of a 2019 opinion piece, according to a court document.The campaign sued CNN in March over an opinion ...

Portugal expands COVID-19 curfew and weekend lockdown to more areas

Portugal on Thursday announced an expansion of a nightly curfew and weekend lockdown already in place across more than 100 municipalities to a further 77 areas as it scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020