Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, shares rise

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the company added new streaming customers and its theme parks reopened after the COVID-19-induced shutdowns, sending its shares up 5.4%. Most of Disney's theme parks, including its flagship resort in Florida, opened up for visitors during the quarter, but with limited attendance, mask requirements and other safeguards.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 02:51 IST
Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, shares rise
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the company added new streaming customers and its theme parks reopened after the COVID-19-induced shutdowns, sending its shares up 5.4%.

Most of Disney's theme parks, including its flagship resort in Florida, opened up for visitors during the quarter, but with limited attendance, mask requirements and other safeguards. Operating loss from the parks and consumer products business was about $1.1 billion. Disneyland in California has remained shut since March and Disneyland Paris was forced to close for a second time in October as virus cases spiked in France.

"Even with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we've been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, in a statement. The direct-to-consumer and international segment, which includes its streaming service, Disney+, reported an operating loss of $580 million, compared with $751 million a year earlier. Disney+ had 73.7 million paid subscribers as of Oct. 3.

Overall revenue fell about 23% to $14.71 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 3, above analysts' average estimate of about $14.2 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company's shares, a component of the blue-chip Dow index, were up at $142.82 in after-market trading.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win called a 'restoration of sanity' for women's rights

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With the election of Kamala Harris as U.S. vice president shattering a glass ceiling for women in political office, supporters are setting their sights on a fresh push for wo...

Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its presidential election results. In a...

Soccer-Hungary through to Euro 2020 finals after 2-1 win over Iceland

Hungary qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Iceland thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Loic Nego and a stoppage-time winner by Dominik Szoboszlai. Hungary will join Portugal, France and Germany in Gro...

Disney revenue better than expected as it starts to climb out of the pandemic

Walt Disney Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that was better than Wall Street expected as live sports returned to ESPN and the companys theme parks began recovering from shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Overall revenue fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020