Resysten's Protective Coating Stops Transmission of Diseases in Public Spaces through Touching Infected Surfaces

In addition to the product, the company also provides services to apply the Resysten coating on any surface as a one-time project or recurring contract with monthly checks. The company ensures that during the contracted period photocatalytic coating stays effective, guaranteeing a safe and hygienic environment for 12 months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 10:24 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Considering the current widespread COVID-19 pandemic and escalating volume of bacteria and other germs, what’s more crucial than cleaner surfaces? A pioneer in infection control, Tech Power India, a subsidiary of the Suvira group, recently added to their arsenal the most advanced photocatalytic hygienic coating system – Resysten. This ready-to-use spray prevents high-risk surfaces from virus and bacterial growth for a minimum of 12 months. The resilience and unique properties of this technology has been through an array of tests and inspections and awarded the SGS quality certification. Germs are everywhere from faucet to door handles, soap dispensers, and, largely, public transport vehicles. This is where a layer of Resysten’s coating on surfaces in public areas like elevators, malls, hospitals, schools, offices, cinemas, etc. ensure safety and hygiene. Even abrasive testing, applying alcohol, or sanitizer on the surface, does not affect this layered surface. This “wonder coating” is easy to apply through a unique spraying technology that spreads the solvent all over the surface evenly. Multiple layers of this coating integrate with the surface at a molecular level which makes it more effective. Furthermore, it purifies the air and significantly reduces odor and pathogen levels by 99.9%. As the name suggests, Resysten’s photocatalytic technology leverages light particles to sustain effectiveness which gives a long-lasting effect. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, this innovative coating reduces the possibilities of contracting the virus by touching common surfaces. They also provide monthly checks and an incredible range of inspection and verification services to regulate and maintain the effectiveness of the coating. The most attractive feature is the use of a certified ATP test. Why? It is the on-screen display method which includes measuring the bioluminescence of the test sample to get instant results. This helps in determining the effectiveness of the solution. In addition to the product, the company also provides services to apply the Resysten coating on any surface as a one-time project or recurring contract with monthly checks. Tech Power’s specialized engineers determine the required volume of the coating which enables uniform distribution. The typical duration of treatment of a 1000 m2 surface is 5-8 hours with 15-30 minutes of drying time between layers. This coating solution has been applied at some of the major conglomerates including Janakalyan Bank, Metropolis Healthcare lab, Brookfield property Equinox, Leopold Cafe, Fortis Hospital Mulund etc. The company ensures that during the contracted period photocatalytic coating stays effective, guaranteeing a safe and hygienic environment for 12 months. Vikram Ghorpade, the man behind the idea proudly states that “Many expensive electronics, air conditioners etc. have already started corroding and getting destroyed with the use of wrong technologies. We are here to truly help you reduce risks and save lives showing you ROI’s in less than a month in some cases.” Before Resysten, Tech Power has also provided a range of award-winning products to combat infectious diseases and boost healthcare. The company continues to innovate and develop solutions to fulfil their mission to create a safe and healthy environment by combating global threats, including COVID-19, in India. The product is being exclusively distributed in India and Middle East. About Tech Power India Pvt. Ltd

Founded in 2005, Tech Power India Ltd. is an infection control company that has outgrown itself and gained recognition for its innovation and techniques in the major sectors of the industries. The company primarily creates a healthy and safe environment that helps the country battle with threats like COVID-19. The company has completed research over the years and come up with UVD robot and Atlantium (hydro optic UV) technologies that help destroy the microorganisms in the air, water and other surfaces by breaking down their DNA. Image: Most advanced Photocatalytic Coating technology that eradicates contamination even on high touch surfaces PWRPWR

