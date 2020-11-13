Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red light? Then turn engine off, Delhi urges motorists amid heavy pollution

Choking back exhaust fumes, 22-year-old Rihana Saif stands at a traffic signal in India's capital New Delhi, holding a sign mounted on a bamboo stick imploring motorists to turn their engines off. The city has been facing one of its worst spells of air pollution in years, caused by a combination of traffic, factories, construction dust and the widespread burning of agricultural waste in neighbouring states.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:30 IST
Red light? Then turn engine off, Delhi urges motorists amid heavy pollution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Choking back exhaust fumes, 22-year-old Rihana Saif stands at a traffic signal in India's capital New Delhi, holding a sign mounted on a bamboo stick imploring motorists to turn their engines off.

The city has been facing one of its worst spells of air pollution in years, caused by a combination of traffic, factories, construction dust and the widespread burning of agricultural waste in neighbouring states. Doctors and environmentalists also say the smog is exacerbating the health effects of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

"Sometimes it feels like my eyes are burning, standing in the pollution for so long," Saif said, barely audible over the roar of traffic. Saif is one of more than two thousand people in the city's Civil Defence force, which supports the capital's frontline emergency services, deployed to the "red light on, vehicle off" scheme.

Paid a monthly salary of around $300, they have also been deployed in coronavirus quarantine zones in recent months. Introduced in October, the Delhi government this week extended the initiative to the end of the month, with Saturday's Diwali festival likely to lead to a further surge in pollution.

Residents are expected to set off huge amounts of firecrackers, despite a ban on their sale in the region surrounding the capital. Authorities have also experimented with "smog guns" that mist the air, in an attempt to tamp down clouds of toxic dust.

But pollution in some areas of the capital is still more than eight times the World Health Organization's permitted limit. The Delhi government has said the traffic campaign is to raise awareness about pollution, and turning off engines is voluntary.

Many motorists leave their engines idling, shaking their heads in disbelief when asked if they think the scheme will help. "It's a waste of public money," said 62-year-old N.S. Rathur, a thin rag covering his mouth as he waited on his motorcycle. "There's no difference at all."

Also Read: Robert De Niro' 'The War with Grandpa' to hit theatres on Diwali

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days we are considering taking several steps next week CM Kejriwal....

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

Will submit assessment report to Centre's air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states: CM Kejriwal.

Will submit assessment report to Centres air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states CM Kejriwal....

Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control

Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy won enough seats in Parliament to return to power for a second five-year term, official results released by the election commission showed on Friday. The NLD won 346 seats in the combined lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020