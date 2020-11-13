Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming to Lucknow from other states on Diwali

Thirteen teams of the Health Department have been deployed at all bus stands, railway stations and the airport for screening those coming to the state capital for Diwali and contact details of the passengers will also be noted down, Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said. All the suspected cases would be tested in their homes, Bhatnagar said, adding that this step was being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festive season.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:36 IST
COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming to Lucknow from other states on Diwali
Representative image Image Credit:

People coming to Lucknow from other states, particulary Delhi and its adjoining areas, for Diwali will have to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 test at bus stands, railway stations and the airport, an official said on Friday. Thirteen teams of the Health Department have been deployed at all bus stands, railway stations and the airport for screening those coming to the state capital for Diwali and contact details of the passengers will also be noted down, Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said.

All the suspected cases would be tested in their homes, Bhatnagar said, adding that this step was being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festive season. So far, 66,237 COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths have been recorded in Lucknow.

Special precaution is being taken with people coming to the state capital to celebrate Diwali, particulary from Delhi and its adjoining areas, Dr Bhatnagar said, adding that people coming from Mumbai are also on the radar of the Health Department. The Health Department's teams have been posted at Kaisarbagh, Charbagh, Alambagh, Kamta bus stands, Charbagh, Manak Nagar, Badshah Nagar, City Station ,Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh railway stations as well as Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, he said.

Screening of the passengers coming from other states started from Friday and would continue till Sunday, the CMO added. The decision to take all necessary precautions in this regard was taken by the district administration keeping in view the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nilon's Brings 'Khushiyan' back Home with Nilon's Utsav Sweet Box

New Delhi India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Nilons, one of Indias biggest processed foods brands, has taken social media by storm by knocking on peoples doors and leaving behind a sweet new offering this Diwali the Nilons Utsav Sweet Box. This...

Rugby-Fiji team to play France in Autumn Nations Cup

Fiji coach Vern Cotter on Friday named the following team to take on France in the Autumn Nations Cup in Vannes on Sunday15-Kini Murimurivalu, 14-Josua Tuisova, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Levani Botia, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Fra...

Georgia hand tally of presidential race getting underway

Election officials in Georgias 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. The law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballo...

Scribe's body found on railway track in UP's Unnao, FIR against police officer

A 22-year-old journalist working for a local Hindi daily was found dead on a railway track here, police said on FridayPolice have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Sunita Chaurasia, constable Amar Singh and one other person after his fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020