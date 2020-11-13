Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank raises Rs 1,566 cr from Baring, others 

After the fund-raise, the bank intends to invest in newer products like affordable housing loans to strengthen its presence In the semi-urban and rural markets, it's managing director and chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja said. The bank had last month received the Reserve Bank of India's nod, allowing Baring to hold up to 9.99 per cent of its capital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:56 IST
RBL Bank raises Rs 1,566 cr from Baring, others 

Small-sized private sector lender RBL Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,566 crore in fresh capital through a preferential allotment of shares to a group of investors led by Baring Private Equity Asia. After the fund-raise, the bank intends to invest in newer products like affordable housing loans to strengthen its presence In the semi-urban and rural markets, it's managing director and chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja said.

The bank had last month received the Reserve Bank of India's nod, allowing Baring to hold up to 9.99 per cent of its capital. Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) through its vehicle Maple II BV invested Rs 999 crore to hold 9.44 per cent of the Bank, an official statement said.

Other investors in the preferential allotment were ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, which invested Rs 330 crore, and existing investors Gaja Capital which invested Rs 150 crore, and CDC Group Plc with Rs 86 crore, the statement said. "The completion of the fund raise strengthens the Bank's balance sheet and at the same time it allows us to further accelerate our investments in enhancing our capabilities and delivery platforms, both in digital and physical infrastructure," Ahuja said.

It can be noted that indian banks are on a capital raising spree since the onset of the pandemic because they expect heavy losses due to the economic impact of lockdowns. "We are extremely well placed on capital, liquidity and distribution to now regain our momentum as we emerge out of the COVID pandemic with greater resilience," Ahuja added.

Baring's managing director Jimmy Mahtani said, "India's banking sector is at an inflection point where well-capitalized and tech-enabled banks have an advantage and potential to gain market share in the post COVID-19 recovery cycle. RBL Bank scores highly on both of these measures." The RBL Bank scrip was trading 1.28 per cent up at Rs 205 a piece on the BSE, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark at 1452 hrs..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TCS, Auckland Business School launch APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said it has partnered with the Centre of Digital Enterprise CODE at the University of Auckland Business School to develop a world-first APAC Digital Sustainability Index. The main goal of the index is...

GRAPHIC-Give me a W, V, and a K: describing the post-COVID economic outlook

What appeared to be a sharp V-shaped growth rebound from the first pandemic lockdown, now seems like a W -- these are among the myriad of letters and signs economists are using to describe the outlook for a world turned upside down by COVID...

Fears world's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection as they struggle to d...

Morocco vows to clear Polisario blockade of Western Sahara road

Morocco will clear the main road linking Western Sahara to Mauritania that has been blocked since Oct. 21 by supporters of the Polisario independence movement, it said on Friday.The Guerguerat crossing is the main land connection between Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020