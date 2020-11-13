Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Asia-Pacific closes in on world's biggest trade deal

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies are set to conclude talks on Sunday and sign what could become the world's largest free trade agreement, covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30% of its global gross domestic product. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which could be approved at the end of a four-day ASEAN summit in Hanoi, will progressively lower tariffs and aims to counter protectionism, boost investment and allow freer movement of goods within the region.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:14 IST
EXPLAINER-Asia-Pacific closes in on world's biggest trade deal

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies are set to conclude talks on Sunday and sign what could become the world's largest free trade agreement, covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30% of its global gross domestic product.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which could be approved at the end of a four-day ASEAN summit in Hanoi, will progressively lower tariffs and aims to counter protectionism, boost investment and allow freer movement of goods within the region. A U.S.-China trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" retreat from predecessor Barack Obama's "pivot" towards Asia has given impetus to complete RCEP, which is widely seen as Beijing's chance to set the regional trade agenda in Washington's absence.

The U.S. election win by Democrat Joe Biden, however, could challenge that, with the former vice president signalling a return to stronger U.S. multilateralism. WHAT IS RCEP ALL ABOUT?

RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. India was involved in earlier discussions but opted out last year.

One of the deal's biggest draws is that its members already have various bilateral or multilateral agreements in place, so RCEP builds on those foundations. It will allow for one set of rules of origin to qualify for tariffs reduction with other RCEP members. A common set of regulations mean less procedures and easier movement of goods.

This encourages multinational firms to invest more in the region, including building supply chains and distribution hubs. WHAT IS ITS GEOPOLITICAL SIGNIFICANCE?

The idea of RCEP was hatched in 2012 and was seen as a way for China, the region's biggest importer and exporter, to counter growing U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific under Obama. Negotiations for a U.S.-led "mega-regional accord" then known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - Obama's signature trade deal - were making strong progress and China was not among its 12 members.

Momentum behind RCEP grew when Trump withdrew the United States from the TPP in 2017, taking away its main architect and two-thirds of the bloc's combined $27 trillion GDP. It was renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and it includes seven RCEP members. As the key source of imports and main export destination for most RCEP members, China stands to benefit and is well positioned to shape the trade rules and expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific, which Obama had openly sought to prevent.

HOW IS RCEP DIFFERENT TO CPTPP? RCEP focuses heavily on slashing tariffs and increasing market access but it does not harmonise to the same extent as CPTPP and is seen as less comprehensive.

It requires fewer political or economic concessions compared with CPTPP and RCEP has less emphasis on labour rights, environmental and intellectual property protections and dispute resolution mechanisms, although it does include provisions on competition. RCEP's market size is nearly five times greater than that of the CPTPP, with almost double its annual trade value and combined GDP.

WILL A BIDEN PRESIDENCY CHANGE ANYTHING? Biden is signalling a swing back to the multilateral approach of the Obama administration, but it might be premature to talk about trade deals given the huge challenges awaiting him on the domestic front, and risk of upsetting unions that helped get him elected.

His trade priorities are expected to focus on working with allies to jointly exert pressure on China over trade and to push for changes at the World Trade Organization. Rejoining the CPTPP in its current form might not be on the horizon soon. The trade unions and progressives that backed Biden's election have previously been sceptical about free trade agreements. He has included elements of those in his transition team and may be advised to maintain protections on vulnerable industries like steel and aluminium.

However, indications of Biden's intent to reconnect in the Asia-Pacific would be broadly welcomed, including as a counterbalance against China. (Editing by Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TCS, Auckland Business School launch APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said it has partnered with the Centre of Digital Enterprise CODE at the University of Auckland Business School to develop a world-first APAC Digital Sustainability Index. The main goal of the index is...

GRAPHIC-Give me a W, V, and a K: describing the post-COVID economic outlook

What appeared to be a sharp V-shaped growth rebound from the first pandemic lockdown, now seems like a W -- these are among the myriad of letters and signs economists are using to describe the outlook for a world turned upside down by COVID...

Fears world's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection as they struggle to d...

Morocco vows to clear Polisario blockade of Western Sahara road

Morocco will clear the main road linking Western Sahara to Mauritania that has been blocked since Oct. 21 by supporters of the Polisario independence movement, it said on Friday.The Guerguerat crossing is the main land connection between Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020