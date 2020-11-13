Puravankara posts net loss of Rs 9.81cr in sep quarter

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore for the quarter ended September on lower income

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.50 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 220.07 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 623.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.