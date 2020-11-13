Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man, son killed as bus hits scooter in Punjab

The accident occurred near Harsi Pind crossing on Jalandhar-Pathankot GT road, they said. Police said after hitting the scooter, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:06 IST
Man, son killed as bus hits scooter in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man and his son were killed and three others injured when a private tourist bus hit a scooter on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in this district of Punjab on Friday, police said. The accident occurred near Harsi Pind crossing on Jalandhar-Pathankot GT road, they said.

Police said after hitting the scooter, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road. Vipan Kumar and his father Kashmiri Lal, riding on the scooter, died on the spot, they said.

The father-son duo, residents of Malakpur Bodal, were going to Alampur village from Tanda, police said. Three bus passengers also sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said.

After the accident, the bus driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, police said, adding over 33 passengers were traveling in the bus. The tourist bus was bound for Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, they said..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 agrees debt framework to help poor countries hit by COVID

G20 finance ministers have agreed for the first time on a new joint framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation that the coronavirus crisis will leave some poor countries in need of deep relief. The COVID-19 pandemic is str...

India's exports fall 5.12 pc to USD 24.89 bn in Oct

Indias exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to governmen...

Cube Highways to open customer amenity stores at key BPCL outlets

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL has joined hands with Cube Highways to open more one-stop trucker shops across the major highways to provide a host of value-added services to customers in general and truckers in particular...

FOREX-Dollar slips, Aussie gains, currency markets weigh up vaccine vs second wave

The dollar slipped on Friday, as investors enthusiasm about a possible COVID-19 vaccine was tempered by the second wave of the virus in the United States and Europe and the worlds top central bankers remained cautious about an economic reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020