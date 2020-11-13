Man, son killed as bus hits scooter in Punjab

A man and his son were killed and three others injured when a private tourist bus hit a scooter on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in this district of Punjab on Friday, police said. The accident occurred near Harsi Pind crossing on Jalandhar-Pathankot GT road, they said.

Police said after hitting the scooter, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road. Vipan Kumar and his father Kashmiri Lal, riding on the scooter, died on the spot, they said.

The father-son duo, residents of Malakpur Bodal, were going to Alampur village from Tanda, police said. Three bus passengers also sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said.

After the accident, the bus driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, police said, adding over 33 passengers were traveling in the bus. The tourist bus was bound for Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, they said..