Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T relief to realty sector to help developers liquidate unsold inventory: FinMin

"In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, it has been decided to further increase the safe harbour from 10 per cent to 20 per cent under section 43CA of the Act for the period from November 12, 2020-June 30, 2021, in respect of only primary sale of residential units of value up to Rs 2 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:33 IST
I-T relief to realty sector to help developers liquidate unsold inventory: FinMin

The government's move to allow primary or first sale of housing units costing up to Rs 2 crore at a price 20 per cent below the stamp duty circle rate would enable real estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory and also benefit homebuyers, the finance ministry said on Friday. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday included income tax relief measures for real estate developers and homebuyers for primary purchase/sale of residential units of value of up to Rs 2 crore for the period from November 12, 2020 to June 30, 2021. "In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, it has been decided to further increase the safe harbour from 10 per cent to 20 per cent under section 43CA of the Act for the period from November 12, 2020-June 30, 2021, in respect of only primary sale of residential units of value up to Rs 2 crore. "Consequential relief by increasing the safe harbour from 10 per cent to 20 per cent shall also be allowed to buyers of these residential units under section 56(2)(x) of the Act for the said period," the ministry said in a statement. So far, the law restricted the differential between circle rate and agreement value at 10 per cent. The I-T relief announced on Thursday would mean that tax would not have to be paid if, for example, the circle rate of a property in Rs 100 and the purchase/sale value is up to Rs 80.   Therefore, for these transactions, circle rate shall be deemed as sale/purchase consideration only if the variation between the agreement value and the circle rate is more than 20 per cent. This relaxation, which is applicable till June 2021, would help builders clear their unsold stock, which is estimated at around 7 lakh units in major seven to eight cities.   Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said increasing the spread between the circle rate and agreement value to 20 per cent under Section 43CA of the I-T Act for primary sale till June 2021 is sure to provide a breather to the industry. "Interestingly, the total value of consideration for residential units is limited to Rs 2 crores, limiting this respite only to middle income group feeling the heat of cash and liquidity crunch in the pandemic ridden environment. "This reprieve is expected to ease developers in aligning the prices of inventory, thereby inducing new customers to the market," Jhunjhunwala added.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Russian COVID cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin

Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposin...

Sweden reports record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases as second wave strikes

Sweden, whose unorthodox virus-fighting strategy has garnered global attention, registered a record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with...

COLUMN-U.S. oil inventories offer hope, and a warning, to OPEC+: Kemp

U.S. petroleum inventories are gradually normalising as output curbs by OPEC and processing restraint by refiners push the oil market back towards balance.But with stocks of crude and distillates still well above the five-year average, OPEC...

President of India wishes fellow citizens on Diwali

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent his Diwali greetings to the countrymen and requested people to have a pollution-free celebration. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020