In order to ensure effective enforcement of continuous disclosure obligations by issuers of listed  debt securities, Sebi on Friday came out with uniform structure for imposing fines for non-compliance with disclosure requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:33 IST
Sebi lays down uniform structure for imposing fine for non-compliance with disclosure requirement

In order to ensure effective enforcement of continuous disclosure obligations by issuers of listed  debt securities, Sebi on Friday came out with uniform structure for imposing fines for non-compliance with disclosure requirements. The stock exchanges will levy fine and take action in case of non-compliance with continuous disclosure requirements by issuers of listed non-convertible debt securities (NCDs), non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) and commercial papers, Sebi said in a circular.

The fine ranging from Rs 1,000-50,000 per day could be levied for non compliance with disclosure norms related to payment obligations, non-submission of deviations in utilization of issue proceeds, and failure to obtain prior approval of the bourses for any structural change in terms of NCDs or NCRPS. Sebi said exchanges may deviate from imposing penalty, if found necessary, only after recording reasons in writing.

In case a non-compliant entity is listed on more than one recognised stock exchange, Sebi said the concerned exchanges will have to take uniform action in consultation with each other.  The exchanges will have to take necessary steps to implement this framework and will have to disclose on their website the action taken against the entities for non-compliance, including the amount of fine levied. The amount of fine realized need to be credited to the "investor protection fund" of the recognised stock exchange concerned.

The fines would continue to accrue till the time of rectification of the non-compliance and to the satisfaction of the recognised exchange concerned, Sebi said. Such accrual will be irrespective of any other disciplinary or enforcement action initiated by exchange or Sebi, it added.

"The recognized stock exchanges may keep in abeyance the action or withdraw the action in specific cases where specific exemption from compliance with the requirements for continuous disclosures /moratorium on enforcement proceedings  has been provided for under any Act, court/tribunal orders etc," Sebi said. This framework will come into force for compliance period ending on or after December 31, 2020.

