India's exports fall 5.12 pc to USD 24.89 bn in Oct

India's exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on Friday

Trade deficit in October narrowed to USD 8.71 billion as against USD 11.75 billion, as imports also fell 11.53 per cent to USD 33.6 billion during the month under review.