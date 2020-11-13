Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's exports fall 5.12 pc to USD 24.89 bn in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:47 IST
India's exports fall 5.12 pc to USD 24.89 bn in Oct

India's exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on Friday

Trade deficit in October narrowed to USD 8.71 billion as against USD 11.75 billion, as imports also fell 11.53 per cent to USD 33.6 billion during the month under review.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian, Nepali scholars discuss Ayurveda for COVID-19

Nearly 200 people from India and Nepal participated in a webinar organised by the Indian embassy here to discuss benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campu...

Rahul lauds defence forces for protecting country as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lauded the defence forces for their valour in protecting the country and defeating Pakistans plans. His remarks came after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations at the border by unprovoked firing a...

QRSAM achieves major milestone, hits pilotless target aircraft

Indias Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile QRSAM system achieved a major milestone on Friday by directly hitting a pilotless target aircraft PTA at medium range and medium altitude after being launched from a base in Odisha, defence sourc...

BBL: James Bazley joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of James Bazley for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League BBL. The Brisbane Heat have signed Redlands allrounder James Bazley for the BBL10 Season, bringing full circle a six-year journey to a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020