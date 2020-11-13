Left Menu
Zambia on brink of default as deadline to clear debt looms

Many sub-Saharan African countries, from Cameroon to Kenya, have issued eurobonds over the years, amassing debt that is maturing at a time of rising financial burden amid the pandemic. Zambia, one of the world's top producers of copper, would become the first African sovereign to default during the pandemic, which has heightened fiscal pressures in low-income countries that don't collect enough revenue to meet all budgetary spending needs.

Zambia faces a Friday deadline to clear debt owed to external investors who have rejected the country's request for deferral of an overdue USD 42.5 million interest payment. Unless the southern African country pays up by the end of the day, it will become the first African nation to default amid the coronavirus pandemic after repeatedly failing to win a six-month holiday from eurobond holders who account for about USD 3 billion of Zambia's sovereign debt.

"While government regrets that the bondholders did not approve the requests made by Zambia in good faith, we remain committed to finding a consensual and collaborative resolution to debt sustainability issues," Zambia's Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

How Zambia navigates the situation will be closely monitored by others in the region. African authorities have said they need debt relief in order to focus on urgent public services, including health care.

Cash-strapped Zambia has long been seen as example of unsustainable debt. A joint analysis by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund reported last year that the country was at high risk of external debt distress. Appetite for debt has grown tremendously in Africa as governments launch ambitious public works they believe will underpin growth for years to come. The projects are often funded by Chinese capital and built with Chinese expertise. In turn, China has been keen to exploit Africa's vast natural resources in countries such as Zambia, which also is a major producer of cobalt.

Backed by credit from China and other outside sources, Zambian authorities have been spending on everything from highways to airports in projects sometimes tainted by official corruption. Such spending likely will slow down because of pressure to reduce arrears, and there are multiple reports of stalled projects, including a USD 450 million dam. China holds about a third of Africa's sovereign debt, and there have been concerns that heavily indebted countries could fall into a trap and even lose their sovereignty.

The World Bank and IMF have announced some relief measures, including freeing up billions in debt payments through the end of 2020, and some African countries have secured more loans from those institutions..

