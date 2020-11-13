Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhibus logs 100% rise in online bus bookings post easing of lockdowns

Abhibus witnessed 100 per cent spike in its engagement since lockdown with five million online bus bookings since lockdown, which is a result with the gradual ease in the lockdown and with festivities, the company said, adding that it recorded an average daily booking rate of 50,000 within three days of the Dussehra weekend.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:53 IST
Abhibus logs 100% rise in online bus bookings post easing of lockdowns

Online ticketing aggregator Abhibus on Friday said it has seen 100 per cent surge in bus bookings to five million, driven by driven by easing of travel restrictions post lockdown relaxations by various states and also helped by festive travel by people. Additionally, the company provides online reservation solutions to over 300 private and five RTC (Road Transport Corporation) operators that witnessed over two crore tickets sold during this period where online reservations touched the highest ever percentage, AbhiBus said in a release. The company also said that it expects its November bookings this year to exceed the total number of bookings it received in the same month last year. Abhibus witnessed 100 per cent spike in its engagement since lockdown with five million online bus bookings since lockdown, which is a result with the gradual ease in the lockdown and with festivities, the company said, adding that it recorded an average daily booking rate of 50,000 within three days of the Dussehra weekend. "We were expecting our November bookings count to exceed the booking we made in last November. Interestingly, during COVID-19 lockdown, the intra-state travel was 80 per cent and inter-state 20 per cent which got reversed to 70 per cent bookings for inter-state travel and 30 per cent for intra-state travel post unlock 5.0," said Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Abhibus. The sentiments played a critical role in this recent spike as everyone's life was paused during the lockdown and people were craving to move out whether it is for leisure travel or working millennials moving back to the metros, he added. According to the release, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route witnessed the maximum bookings at 84,000 even after state-owned transports, including Andhra Pradesh and Telanagna state road transport corporations, started operations in late October. The Delhi-Jammu route surprisingly saw a remarkable spike in traffic with around 31,000 online bookings that is primarily triggered by travellers visiting Vaishno Devi from across the country during Navratri and thereafter, it said. The Delhi-Jammu route has also overtaken the previously most engaged route in the north for Abhibus -- the Delhi-Lucknow route -- by two times which has witnessed a traffic of around 15,000 this festive season as working professionals have started moving back towards NCR from their native places, the company said. The other region which witnessed considerable engagement for the company is Pune-Nagpur with 14,500 seats bookings in the last one month as Maharashtra was under lockdown for the longest period and bus movements have started in the second half of October, said the release. The Jaipur-Delhi route too has seen a decent traffic with 13,000 seat bookings as people and businessmen started moving back to NCR, it said adding that Tamil Nadu being the last state to relax inbound traffic has also seen 10 times increase with 31,800 bookings in the last ten days.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-First trans U.S. state senator wants to make a difference, not history

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT activist Sarah McBride hopes her election as the United States highest-ranking transgender lawmaker will send a reassuring message to young LGBT Americans that they are ...

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rises for first time in four months

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon increased in October for the first time in four months, government data showed on Friday, as destruction of the worlds largest rainforest remains high under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. In October, de...

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

G20 countries have agreed for the first time on a common framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation of the coronavirus crisis leaving some poorer nations struggling to pay and in need of relief.With the COVID-19 pandemic s...

Indian, Nepali scholars discuss Ayurveda for COVID-19

Nearly 200 people from India and Nepal participated in a webinar organised by the Indian embassy here to discuss benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020