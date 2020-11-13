Left Menu
Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at London's Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds ($1.58 million) in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday. The pair, a man aged 37 and a woman aged 26, were stopped by border officials at 0900 GMT on Nov. 8.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The pair, a managed 37 and a woman aged 26, were stopped by border officials at 0900 GMT on Nov. 8. The banknotes were found in three suitcases and two hand-luggage bags. "Clamping down on the export of undeclared cash from the UK is vital in our fight against organized criminal gangs," minister Chris Philp said in a statement.

It is the second large cash seizure in a little over a month after a woman was stopped in October, also bound for Dubai, with cash worth 1.9 million pounds.

