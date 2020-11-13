Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 76 cr net loss in Sep quarter
Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 50.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,101.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:06 IST
