Stick Pool Club transforms online poker gaming in India

Stick Pool Club, India's first-ever real-money gaming app, has launched a first-of-its-kind interactive poker to drive human interactions. After the successful launch of 3D Poker, it is the company's second most revolutionary innovation in the arena of online gaming that offers a real-time gaming experience of playing online poker

Integrating an interactive human feature is the first-ever concept launched in any online poker platforms in the country. It increases human interaction for intensive player engagement and enhanced gaming experience of talking to a human directly while they play on

Delighted about the launch, Vivek Singh, co-founder, Stick Pool Club, said, "We are excited to launch India's first-ever interactive poker. "It is incomplete sync with our aim to provide a comprehensive entertainment package to our valuable users by offering a platform boasted with distinctive features to interact and earn real cash using their strong gaming skills." By coming up with the concept of interactive poker, Stick Pool endeavours to meet the market dynamics and drive user engagement. The highly interactive feature sets to transform the monotonous gaming experience into a real-world opportunity to play online poker. "Stick Pool has always been a forerunner in the segment of Live Poker. With pandemic induced lockdown and stay at home orders, we have seen a tremendous rise in our existing user base. "We believe that integrating an interactive human feature to poker will spike the user engagement and strike a friendly banter just like an offline poker," he added. As part of the live interactive poker game, Stick Pool Club also provides a real-world experience of playing and conversing with real players online. The user-friendly game boasts several fascinating features including - real-world commentary, options to exchange playful mocking gifs with opponents, club room ambience, and personalised 3D avatars.