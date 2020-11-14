Left Menu
Telangana announces 50 per cent waiver in domestic property tax

The house owners in 140 other towns in the state who pay property tax up to Rs 10,000 would also get a 50 per cent subsidy. The move would benefit 13.72 lakh families in the GHMC limits and cost the government Rs 196.48 crore, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 20:50 IST
The Telangana government on Saturday announced a 50 per cent waiver in property tax to (domestic) house owners in Hyderabad and 140 other towns across the state as a Deepavali gift, in view of the financial difficulties being faced by people following the COVID-19 pandemic. "We decided to give some relief to people in the property tax (for the year 2020-21) in Hyderabad and towns across the state," state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao told reporters here.

He said several ministers, in a cabinet meeting held on Friday, sought more help to be extended to people in view of the adverse economic impact of COVID-19. Accordingly, as per the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the relief has been finalised, he said.

He said house owners who pay property tax up to Rs 15,000 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would get a 50 per cent subsidy. The house owners in 140 other towns in the state who pay property tax up to Rs 10,000 would also get a 50 per cent subsidy.

The move would benefit 13.72 lakh families in the GHMC limits and cost the government Rs 196.48 crore, he said. In other municipalities, 17.68 lakh families would benefit and it will cost the government Rs 130 crore.

Altogether, 31.40 lakh families would get the benefit, amounting to Rs 326.48 crore, he said. The 50 per cent waiver would be adjusted next year for those who have already paid their property tax, he said.

In another decision, Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, said those who have still not received the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per household announced by the state government for those affected by recent heavy rains and floods in the city, can apply in the 'Mee Seva' citizen service centres. The state government has disbursed over Rs 475 crore to 4,75,871 lakh families till today.

Rama Rao announced a salary hike of Rs 3,000 to sanitation workers in the city, which pushes up their wages to Rs 17,500 per month.

