IHCL to expand its amã Stays & Trails portfolio
Tata Group's hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has said it is expanding its amã Stays & Trails portfolio to new locations across India by adding five new properties. amã Stays & Trails gives families and groups of friends an opportunity to bond together in these beautiful private bungalows and villas in off-beat locations," IHCL Executive Vice President – Operations Prabhat Verma said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:58 IST
Tata Group's hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has said it is expanding its amã Stays & Trails portfolio to new locations across India by adding five new properties. The company currently has 16 operational properties under the portfolio.
"The premium homestay market in India is witnessing a steady growth as travellers are looking for more exclusive, unique, and immersive experiences. amã Stays & Trails gives families and groups of friends an opportunity to bond together in these beautiful private bungalows and villas in off-beat locations," IHCL Executive Vice President – Operations Prabhat Verma said. Out of the five bungalows, two will be in Goa, two in Kodaikanal and one in Trivandrum, he added.
When asked about the timeline for the openings, Verma said, "We will open the five new properties in time for Christmas and New Year." The distinctive brand comprises experiential escapes ranging from residences to trails in unique locations. Combining elegance with homely comfort and warm service, amã Stays & Trails offer immersive and authentic local experiences to guests, IHCL said..
