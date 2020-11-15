Foreign currencies, gold worth Rs 41.56 lakh seized; one held

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI): Customs authorities have seized foreign currencies and gold worth Rs 41.50 lakh in two separate incidents at the airport here and have arrested one person in this connection. Acting on a specific input, in the first incident, the authorities intercepted a passenger bound for Dubai at the international terminal on his suspicious movement and recovered USD 10,000 worth Rs 7.35 lakh that was concealed in his personal baggage.

The currencies were seized under relevant sections of Customs Act, an official release said. In the second incident, the authorities recovered gold concealed in the rectum of two passengers who arrived from Dubai.

The value of gold which was in paste form seized from them was Rs 41.56 lakh and one passenger was arrested as the value of the precious metal was over Rs 20 lakh from him. An investigation was on, the release said.