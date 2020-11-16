Fidelity Life deploys new PureCloud telephony solution

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 08:42 IST
Fidelity Life’s five-year transformation strategy aims to deliver sustainable growth and is built on the idea of reimagining life insurance for New Zealanders. Image Credit: Flickr

New Zealand's largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has successfully deployed a new PureCloud telephony solution that will ultimately help the company deliver an improved experience for its customers and independent financial adviser partners.

Delivered together with partners Spark and CCL in just eight weeks, PureCloud is the final instalment of Fidelity Life's infrastructure roadmap - and another milestone in the company's bold five-year transformation which is underpinned by Project Watson, a $25 million investment in a new Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform.

Fidelity Life's Chief Operating Officer Kath Johnson says PureCloud is a significant leap forward in the company's telephony capability, allowing it to keep up with customers' evolving expectations.

"Our customer-focused transformation requires us to gain a deeper understanding of our customers so we can deliver better experiences. PureCloud should deliver some immediate benefits for both our customers and advisers, including shorter wait times, fewer abandoned calls and ensuring the caller gets to the right place first time.

"The next phase of the project is really exciting and will see PureCloud integrated with our CRM, allowing us to have a single view of all our customers' one-to-one interactions with us. Our teams will be able to see each customer's previous phone, chat, email and written communications, as well as their policy details, all in one place, and in the future make it possible to anticipate the nature of their enquiry.

"This level of service is what consumers expect and it's important we're able to deliver on that."

Alongside PureCloud, Fidelity Life has also enabled calling on its Microsoft Teams app. This means no more desk phones for the company's 270 people when they're in the office and a seamless experience for customers and advisers - even when staff are working from home.

Project Watson is named for the innovative spirit of Fidelity Life founders Gordon and Shirley Watson. In July 2020 the company announced the successful completion of the first pilot phase of Project Watson on time and on budget. The larger second and final phase are on track for completion during the second half of 2021.

Fidelity Life's five-year transformation strategy aims to deliver sustainable growth and is built on the idea of reimagining life insurance for New Zealanders.

Fidelity Life's technology delivery partners include:

• Microsoft

• Datacom

• Theta

• DX Labs

• Spark

• CCL

