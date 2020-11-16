Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska

None of the passengers or crew members on board the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska, The Anchorage Daily News reported. The Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesman Sam Dapcevich said.

PTI | Yakutat | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:03 IST
Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early Saturday evening, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane, officials said. None of the passengers or crew members on board the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesman Sam Dapcevich said. Airport crew members had cleared the runway about 10 minutes before the flight was expected to land, Dapcevich said. The plane landed after dark and crews followed normal procedures for runway checks.

The staff did not see signs of wildlife during the check, but the pilots spotted the two bears crossing the runway as the jet slowed after landing, Dapcevich said. "The nose gear missed the bears, but the captain felt an impact on the left side after the bears passed under the plane," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

The pilots saw the bear lying about 20 feet (6 meters) from the center of the runway as the plane taxied to a parking area just before 6:30 p.m., the airline said. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the flight. The plane departed from the town of Cordova and was scheduled to stop in Juneau after leaving Yakutat.

The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged, and the plane remained in Yakutat Sunday. "Our maintenance technicians are working to repair the plane, which will take a couple of days," Alaska Airlines said.

The airport is partially enclosed by a fence. Employees undergo annual wildlife hazard training and use pyrotechnics or vehicles to herd animals away, the newspaper reported. Planes previously have been reported to hit deer, geese, caribou and other animals in Alaska, but Dapcevich said this is the first time he was aware of a bear being struck.

Crew members at the Yakutat Airport cleared the bear carcass from the runway. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game was expected to collect the remains, Dapcevich said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...

Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday. Both the chief ministers, who arrived h...

Scholes was one of the best midfielders in world, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world. Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Prem...

UP: Man beaten to death for urinating in public

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district for urinating in the open, police said on Monday. Three of the accused have been detained in connection with the incident which took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020