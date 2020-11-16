EY India acquires Spotmentor Technologies

EY India on Monday said it has acquired Spotmentor Technologies, an AI-enabled upskilling and reskilling platform, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens EY's People Advisory portfolio of digital services to help businesses navigate their end-to-end skilling needs, a statement said.

Spotmentor is an end-to-end skilling platform to help businesses identify skills required for the future of work, upskilling and reskilling talent at scale. It leverages emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to help close the critical competency gaps in an organisation, the statement said.

"It remains our priority to enable clients with tools and resources to help them adapt to rapid changes and navigate market disruptions in the new normal," Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Leader at EY India, said. The acquisition of Spotmentor Technologies will boost digital offerings, combining strengths in strategic people consulting and seasoned experience in learning and skills development, he added.

"This reinforces our continued commitment and investments in technology and strategic acquisitions to further our range of digital offerings," Sachdev said. EY Spotmentor - the software-as-a-service based skills, learning and careers platform - provides 360-degree skills industry benchmarking to help create success profiles and real-time identification and closure of skill gaps.

It is also designed to provide easy access to quality content, curated learning plans and offers a real-time skill inventory health index, the statement said. Anurag Malik, Partner - People Advisory Services at EY India, said over the past year, the company has collaborated with Spotmentor Technologies team to equip its clients with the right skillsets and they have benefitted immensely from this association.

"This new technology solution further strengthens our People Advisory portfolio of digital services, enabling us to effectively harness our client's people agenda as part of an integrated business strategy," he added. Spotmentor Technologies was co-founded by Deepak Singh, Arpit Goyal, Shekhar Suman and Yash Pl Mittal in 2016 in Gurugram. The company broadly focused on large enterprises, government and industry bodies.

Last year, EY India acquired C Centric (CRM solutions and services provider) and in 2018, acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design..