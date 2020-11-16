Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Press Day: Free press ‘soul of democracy’, says Javadekar

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) on the 'Role of media during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on media’ on National Press Day, the minister said freedom comes with responsibility and asked news organisations to avoid sensationalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:35 IST
National Press Day: Free press ‘soul of democracy’, says Javadekar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A free press is the cornerstone of democracy, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. Speaking at a webinar organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) on the 'Role of media during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on media' on National Press Day, the minister said freedom comes with responsibility and asked news organisations to avoid sensationalism. "Freedom of press is the soul of democracy. Freedom of press is very important but any freedom comes with responsibility. So, there has to be a responsible freedom and no sensationalism by the press," the minister said in the video message

"The news should not be to deliberately defame anyone. The way freedom of press is being attacked these days is not good," he said. Talking about the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation by some news channels, the minister said a committee formed by the ministry will soon submit its report on the issue. "To check the TRP manipulation and address the issue, we have formed a committee which will give its report very soon," he said. Javadekar also touched upon the issue of absence of a regulatory body for TV channels and said a decision may be taken on bringing a code of conduct for them. "The Press Council of India is a self-regulatory body which has representations from various media houses as well as parliament. There have been discussions on giving more power to the PCI," he said. "But for TV channels there is no self-regulatory body like PCI. We are getting suggestions to make a code of conduct for all TV channels but we are yet to take a decision on it," the minister said, adding that the government doesn't want to interfere but "press should present responsible journalism." Javadekar further said just like TV, there is no regulatory body for over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the government is receiving suggestions on how to regulate its content. OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and others were recently brought under the ambit of the information and broadcasting ministry. "Neither there is any PCI nor any other body for OTT platforms which have very good content as well as very bad content. So, something needs to be done about it," he said. "Discussions are going on and we are getting suggestions from a lot of people on what should be done to regulate the content on OTT platforms," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Devdas actor posted an adorab...

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

U.S. approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

After a standoff with global regulators, management turmoil and a massive safety review, Boeing Co is set to win U.S. approval on Wednesday to resume flights of its grounded 737 MAX.But the largest U.S. airplane maker faces headwinds from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020