Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL floats tenders for 35 mining projects identified for mechanised coal transportation

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has issued tenders for all 35 mining projects identified for mechanised transportation of dry fuel and setting up coal handling plants and silos for rapid loading at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:52 IST
CIL floats tenders for 35 mining projects identified for mechanised coal transportation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has issued tenders for all 35 mining projects identified for mechanised transportation of dry fuel and setting up coal handling plants and silos for rapid loading at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore. Under mechanised transportation, coal would be moved through piped conveyor belt mode promoting cleaner environment. With reduced movement of coal-laden trucks on roads, it brings down dust pollution to the comfort of people residing in the proximity of the mines.

"Coal India's pitch for efficient and environment friendly mechanised coal transportation in its first-mile connectivity, replacing the road movement, gained pace with the company successfully issuing tenders for all the 35 projects, of phase-1, by September 2020 as planned," the PSU said in a statement. First-mile connectivity refers to transportation of coal from CIL's pitheads to despatch points.

Coal handling plants (CHPs) and silos for rapid loading system would be commissioned across six of CIL's subsidiaries, under the tenders. To come up by FY2024 at an estimated investment of Rs 12,500 crore, the coal handling capacity of the 35 projects will be 406 million tonnes per year. Each of these mining projects has production capacity of four million tonnes per year and above. CIL is undertaking a study through National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI), Kolkata particularly for assessing and quantifying benefits of environmental aspects of these projects.

CHPs and silos will have benefits like crushing and sizing of coal and speedy computerised loading. Another upside is that with the reduced manual intervention, precise pre-weighed quantity of coal can be loaded. It also spurs loading of better quality coal. "Improved loading time will bring down the wagon idling thus increasing their availability. Easing the load on road networks induces savings on diesel as well apart from positive environmental considerations. It will be an all-round win-win situation for the company, railways, consumers and villagers in the proximity of the mines," a senior executive of the company said.

Currently, CIL spends around Rs 3,400 crore on coal transportation costs which could be brought down substantially with the introduction of mechanised coal transport in the first mile. CIL also expects more than 12 per cent internal rate of return once it switches over to the mechanised transport means.

Already, mechanised conveyor system and computerised loading is operational in 19 projects of CIL having 151 million tonnes per year capacity. With the commissioning of the 35 projects, it would be spiked up by an additional 406 MTs, making it a total of 557 million tonnes per year by 2023-24 giving fillip to CIL's efforts in quality and quantity loading..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Devdas actor posted an adorab...

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

U.S. approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

After a standoff with global regulators, management turmoil and a massive safety review, Boeing Co is set to win U.S. approval on Wednesday to resume flights of its grounded 737 MAX.But the largest U.S. airplane maker faces headwinds from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020