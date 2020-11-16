Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stimulus 3.0 supportive for growth but fiscal impact unclear

"However, our calculations suggest the actual fiscal outgo from these packages could be up to a maximum of Rs 4.7 lakh crore (2.3 per cent of GDP)," it said. Of the remaining Rs 54,100 crore of Stimulus 3.0, Rs 10,200 crore has been set aside for additional capital spending by the central government this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:57 IST
Stimulus 3.0 supportive for growth but fiscal impact unclear
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's third tranche of stimulus measures should support economic rebound over the coming quarters but the actual fiscal impact is difficult to ascertain, Fitch Solutions said on Monday. The government on November 12 announced another stimulus package, called Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 3.0, totaling Rs 2.65 lakh crore. The package included a boost to formal employment, the Production Linked (PLI) Scheme, an increase in the fertiliser subsidy and the rural employment programme, MGNREGA.

Motilal Oswal in a separate report said its calculations suggest the actual fiscal outgo in FY2021 could be a maximum of Rs 1.1 lakh crore (0.5 per cent of GDP). This, along with the previous announcements, total fiscal package amount to Rs 17.7 lakh crore (8.7 per cent of GDP). "However, our calculations suggest the actual fiscal outgo in FY21 could be a maximum of Rs 4.7 lakh crore (2.3 per cent of GDP)," it said.

In a report, Fitch Solutions said India's fiscal deficit is likely to be 7.8 per cent of the GDP in the Fiscal Year'21 (April 2020 to March 2021). "While many of (Stimulus 3.0) scheme should be supportive to India's economic rebound over the coming quarters, the actual impact on public finances is difficult to ascertain," Fitch said.

The PLI scheme, for instance, spans across a five-year period, and their fiscal impact will likely only be seen from FY2021-22 onward, it said. "Estimating using the outright fiscal outlays from this announcement, 'Stimulus 3.0' appears to suggest additional expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore (0.44 per cent of FY2019/20 GDP)," it said.

Moreover, the announcement did not outline any additional borrowing to finance these additional spending, which suggests a reallocation of FY2020/21 budget expenditure plans instead, Fitch added. Exactly a month after the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 2.0' package – which included announcements regarding consumption and investment – was announced on October 12, the central government came out with its third round of stimulus package.

Stimulus 3.0 package included Rs 1.6 lakh crore toward the PLI Scheme and the remaining Rs 1.2 lakh crore toward the other 11 announcements such as the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 1.0) up to March 31, 2021, the launch of ECLGS 2.0 for the 26 stressed sectors, income tax relief for developers and home buyers, and budget outlay for R&D toward the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, the central government also increased the budget outlay for urban housing (under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – PMAY), fertilizer subsidy, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Of this Rs 1.2 lakh crore, 54.6 per cent or Rs 65,000 crore is additional allocation toward fertilizer subsidy, which takes the total FY21 allocation to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Motilal Oswal said. "This is surprising as actual data suggests spending of only Rs 55,400 crore in 1HFY21, implying the government intends to spend Rs 80,900 crore more in 2HFY21. Thereby, expect massive growth of 220 per cent year-on-year in 2HFY21 over the subsidy provided in 2HFY20." The brokerage said Stimulus 3.0 along with the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the first two packages under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan', and extension of the PMGKP amount to a total estimated fiscal stimulus of Rs 17.7 lakh crore (8.7 per cent of GDP). "However, our calculations suggest the actual fiscal outgo from these packages could be up to a maximum of Rs 4.7 lakh crore (2.3 per cent of GDP)," it said.

Of the remaining Rs 54,100 crore of Stimulus 3.0, Rs 10,200 crore has been set aside for additional capital spending by the central government this year. "This too comes as a surprise. Capital expenditure incurred by the central government in 1HFY21 was 11.6 per cent year-on-year lower at Rs 1.7 lakh crore and only 40.2 per cent of FY21 Budget Estimate (an eight-year low). "Therefore, additional Rs 25,000 crore announced in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 2.0' and Rs 10,200 crore (in Stimulus 3.0) takes the total capital expenditure target to Rs 4.5 lakh crore, indicating the government's intention to spend another Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2HFY21. If so, the growth in capex expected in 2HFY21 alone would be 88.6 per cent YoY," Motilal Oswal said. It said the announcements of an additional Rs 10,000 crore toward MGNREGA, EPFO subsidy support worth Rs 6,000 crore toward new hiring (fresh hires and those who lost their jobs between March 1 2020 to September 30, 2020), and additional Rs 18,000 crore toward PMAY-Urban are all welcome moves.

The magnitude of each of these announcements, however, still seems disappointing, it said. Also, there were certain announcements such as Rs 900 crore toward R&D for the COVID-19 vaccine and Rs 6,000 crore toward government equity investment in the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF).

"However, since we are unsure of when the spending might actually be undertaken, these areas remain ambiguous," it said. "All in all, fiscal stimulus package 3.0 is another incremental step toward the betterment of the rural sector, which unfortunately leaves the severely battered urban sector awry," it said. The government's reiteration to not tweak its borrowing calendar anymore beyond the already increased amount of Rs 12 lakh crore makes it really difficult to believe how all this additional spending would actually be incurred. "Consequently, the bigger question about whether or not this is new spending by the government remains," Motilal Oswal said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Devdas actor posted an adorab...

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

U.S. approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

After a standoff with global regulators, management turmoil and a massive safety review, Boeing Co is set to win U.S. approval on Wednesday to resume flights of its grounded 737 MAX.But the largest U.S. airplane maker faces headwinds from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020