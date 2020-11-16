African Energy Chamber to launch annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list

The African Energy Chamber (Chamber) (EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to launch its second annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list. Forming part of its Africa Energy Outlook 2021 report, the list profiles key individuals who are expected to impact the industry in Africa significantly in 2021.

Featuring prominent figures in the African oil, gas and power sectors such as Rebecca Miano, CEO of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC; Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa and HRH Prince

Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources who plays a key role within OPEC, to name a few. The diverse list highlights key individuals who stand to contribute significantly to shaping the continent's energy economy in 2021. through specific projects and initiatives that they are involved in.

"We are delighted to once again bring this list to the industry. We believe it is important to highlight people who through their amazing contribution will significantly impact the rebound of Africa's energy sector," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. "It goes without saying that 2020 has presented some unprecedented challenges to an overall emerging African energy sector and it is through people such as these mentioned on our list that we can begin to plan a way forward," he added.

The Chamber welcomes and applauds the men and women who continue to be instrumental in the growth and development of the African energy sector. At the Chamber, we pride ourselves in being upfront and vocal about our mission for Africa and we believe the people on this list align with this.

"Our Top 25 Movers and Shakers list depict the future of the oil, gas and energy future. These selected individuals have shone the light for Africa, and we feel it is our responsibility to shine a deserved light on them. We are enthusiastic to see their progress in the new year and look forward to what appears to be an optimistic year ahead," said Mickael Vogel, Director of Strategy at the African Energy Chamber.

As 2020 closes, we acknowledge our Top 25 panel who have set the standard and have been trailblazers through their work and demonstrated character through their accomplishments during. It is with that intension that we look forward to 2021. Most importantly, we aim to see these prominent figures succeed in their enterprises and other initiatives in 2021 and beyond.

