Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber to launch annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list

Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources who plays a key role within OPEC, to name a few.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:06 IST
African Energy Chamber to launch annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list
The Chamber welcomes and applauds the men and women who continue to be instrumental in the growth and development of the African energy sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The African Energy Chamber (Chamber) (EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to launch its second annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list. Forming part of its Africa Energy Outlook 2021 report, the list profiles key individuals who are expected to impact the industry in Africa significantly in 2021.

Featuring prominent figures in the African oil, gas and power sectors such as Rebecca Miano, CEO of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC; Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa and HRH Prince

Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources who plays a key role within OPEC, to name a few. The diverse list highlights key individuals who stand to contribute significantly to shaping the continent's energy economy in 2021. through specific projects and initiatives that they are involved in.

"We are delighted to once again bring this list to the industry. We believe it is important to highlight people who through their amazing contribution will significantly impact the rebound of Africa's energy sector," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. "It goes without saying that 2020 has presented some unprecedented challenges to an overall emerging African energy sector and it is through people such as these mentioned on our list that we can begin to plan a way forward," he added.

The Chamber welcomes and applauds the men and women who continue to be instrumental in the growth and development of the African energy sector. At the Chamber, we pride ourselves in being upfront and vocal about our mission for Africa and we believe the people on this list align with this.

"Our Top 25 Movers and Shakers list depict the future of the oil, gas and energy future. These selected individuals have shone the light for Africa, and we feel it is our responsibility to shine a deserved light on them. We are enthusiastic to see their progress in the new year and look forward to what appears to be an optimistic year ahead," said Mickael Vogel, Director of Strategy at the African Energy Chamber.

As 2020 closes, we acknowledge our Top 25 panel who have set the standard and have been trailblazers through their work and demonstrated character through their accomplishments during. It is with that intension that we look forward to 2021. Most importantly, we aim to see these prominent figures succeed in their enterprises and other initiatives in 2021 and beyond.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan bans public rallies after rise in COVID infections

Pakistan on Monday banned public political rallies after recording its highest daily coronavirus infections since July for four days running. Several huge religious and anti-government public rallies have been held in major cities in recent...

AIADMK accuses ally BJP of attempting 'vote bank politics on religion' in TN

In a blunt message to its ally BJP, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it would not allow the formers Vel Yatra and permit attempts towards what it called politics of vote bank based on religion. Amid remarks by AIADMK ministers...

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

Bringing a glimmer of hope to a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, biotech giant Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 per cent effective. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Modernas announcement com...

Spain to extend loan scheme for struggling firms until June, sources say

The Spanish government is set to extend the availability of state-backed credit lines by six months until June, while also lengthening loan maturities and grace periods on loans under the scheme, three sources with knowledge of the matter s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020