Khadi India store at CP crosses Rs 1 cr daily sales mark four times since Oct 2

"In just 40 days since October 2 this year, Khadi's single-day sales figure has crossed Rs 1 crore mark for 4 times at the flagship Khadi India outlet at Connaught Place in New Delhi," the MSME ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:34 IST
The flagship Khadi India outlet here has crossed single-day sales figure of Rs 1 crore four times since October 2 this year, the government said on Monday.  "In just 40 days since October 2 this year, Khadi's single-day sales figure has crossed Rs 1 crore mark for 4 times at the flagship Khadi India outlet at Connaught Place in New Delhi," the MSME ministry said. On November 13, the total sales at this outlet stood at Rs 1.11 crore, the highest single-day sale figure recorded this year. Since business activities resumed after the lockdown, Khadi sales figure touched Rs 1.02 crore on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) this year, followed by Rs 1.05 crore sales on October 24 and Rs 1.06 crore on November 7. In 2018 too single-day sales had crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on four occasions, with the highest single-day sale for the year touching Rs 1.25 crore on October 13.  Khadi's highest ever single-day sale was recorded at Rs 1.27 crore on October 2, 2019.

