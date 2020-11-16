Kite flying causing disruptions to Lucknow metro operations: UPMRC

Despite repeated warnings and awareness drives by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), a number of cases of kite flying near the Lucknow metro corridor is taking place causing damage to the metro property and disrupting train services, an official said. "In view of Deepawali and Goverdhan Pooja (Jamghat), many cases of kite flying near the Operational Metro Corridor are taking place, causing damage to the Metro property. Due to which the train services got disrupted several times (4-5). However, every time the services resumed immediately," a UPMRC statement issued here said.

Kite flying near the metro corridor not only disrupts train services due to entangling of the thread with the Over Head Electrification (OHE) but can also prove fatal for the kite flier who is under high risk of getting electrocuted if the 'manjha' (thread) has any metal element on it and comes in contact with the 25,000 volt OHE, it said. There have been incidents of OHE tripping in the past leading to disruption of metro services and on the investigation, metal threads were also found entangled with the OHE, it said.

These types of incidents near the operational metro corridors are very dangerous as it may cause electrocution to the kite flyer because of the very high voltage running in the OHE, the corporation stated. The live electricity can directly flow through these metallic strings into the body of the kite flyers resulting in casualty.

As per the central government guidelines, the use of Chinese manjha (thread prepared by using copper wire) is prohibited and banned. During the lockdown period earlier in the year, two policemen were seriously injured by the Chinese manjha. Taking cognisance of the situation, UPMRC has appealed the people of Lucknow to take this matter seriously and not fly kites near the operational metro corridor.

The organisation also urged shopkeepers to be aware and educate the buyers to not to fly kites near the metro corridor. UPMRC has been conducting awareness drives about not flying kites near the metro corridor on a regular basis to ensure public safety and convenience along with the prevention of loss to metro property.